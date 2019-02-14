Corleggy Cheese recalls Cavanbert and Drumlin raw cow's milk cheeses over TB fears

CORLEGGY CHEESE HAS recalled two batches its cheese over concerns around tuberculosis (TB).

The producer is recalling its Cavanbert and Drumlin raw cow’s milk cheeses that were made with milk from a herd in which animals tested positive for TB.

Mycobacterium bovis causes TB in cattle and consumption of contaminated dairy products can cause human TB.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that no other Corleggy Cheese products are implicated.

Cavanbert Cheese and Drumlin Cheese with best before dates after 14/2/19 and 13/3/19 respectively are not subject to this recall.