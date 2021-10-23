Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of girl (17) missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from the Carrickmount area of Dublin 14 since Thursday evening.

Chelsea Gaffney is described as being approximately 5′ 10″ in height and of slim build. She has long straight black hair with red roots and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey long zip tracksuit, grey and black leggings with black and white runners.

She is known to frequent Clondalkin and the Dublin 22 area.

Gardaí and Chelsea’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Chelsea’s whereabouts are asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.