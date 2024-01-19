Three people receive medical treatment after chemical substances incident at Cork facility

THREE PEOPLE HAVE received medical treatment following an incident at pharmaceutical firm Janssen Sciences in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

Emergency services received a call at 6pm today where they were informed that three people had come in to contact with a chemical substance.

All three were treated at the scene by emergency first responders.

Two men were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The third man did not require hospitalisation.

The National Ambulance Service, gardai and two units from Carrigaline fire station attended at the scene.

The incident is being investigated and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

In a statement, Janssen Sciences Ireland confirmed that an incident occurred at approximately 5.15pm at its facility in Ringaskiddy.

“The safety of those working on our site is paramount. Three individuals were treated at the scene by Janssen First Responders,” the statement said.

“As per procedures, the emergency services were contacted. Two of the individuals were subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance.”

Part of Johnson and Johnson, Janssen have operated in Cork since 2005, manufacturing treatments for a range of illness including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Multiple Myeloma.

Janssen’s connection with Ireland stretches back to the early 1980s. Today, the company has two manufacturing sites in Cork and a commercial operation in Dublin.