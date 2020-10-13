#Open journalism No news is bad news

Chief Justice Frank Clarke is to meet with Séamus Woulfe today

Though a report concluded that Woulfe’s resignation would be ‘unjust’, an interview with Woulfe has caused some controversy.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 6:10 AM
THE CHIEF JUSTICE Frank Clarke is due to meet with Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe today, after a meeting scheduled for last week was twice postponed. 

The judges were due to discuss the ongoing fallout over Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner in Clifden in August where 81 people gathered in what is viewed as a breach of the public health guidelines at the time.

Earlier this month, a review into Woulfe’s attendance at the dinner by former chief justice Susan Denham found it would be “unjust and disproportionate” for the judge to resign.

However, further controversy ensued after transcripts of an interview given by Woulfe to Denham in the course of the review were later released, and described media coverage of the scandal as “appalling” “overblown” and “fake”, with claims the social event was treated like the “Ku Klux Klan”.

Despite Woulfe issuing a statement where he apologised “unreservedly” for attending an event where breaches “may have occurred”, he said during this interview with Denham that though he apologised, he wasn’t sure what he had to apologise for.

He said: “If it still is the case that there was intentional breach on my part I obviously apologise, still apologise and apologise again. But it is fair to say that it appears now, objectively, that there was no breach by the organisers, let alone by me.”

Related Read

03.10.20 'Completely fake, overblown': Transcript shows judge compared media coverage of golf dinner to 'Ku Klux Klan'

Woulfe also said that he felt sorry for “some of the unfortunate politicians” who “feel the need to confess to a crime they may not have committed”. Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture and deputy leader of Fianna Fáil after attending the dinner in Clifden, while Fine Gael’s Phil Hogan resigned as EU Trade Commissioner.

The two judges were due to meet last Monday, but Woulfe requested a postponement until Friday for “personal reasons”, a statement from the courts service said.

A further postponement then took place on “medical grounds” until today.  A statement from the courts service said that the Chief Justice “has emphasised to Mr Justice Woulfe the urgency of bringing this process forward”.

In her report, Denham suggested that the fallout from the Golfgate controversy could be dealt with by way of an informal resolution. 

In July, Woulfe was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court – Ireland’s highest court – after he was replaced in his role as Attorney General by Paul Gallagher as part of the formation of a new government.

