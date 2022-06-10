#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

Applications are now open for the Chief Medical Officer job

The job comes with an €187,578 annual salary and the deadline for applications is 30 June.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Jun 2022, 11:08 AM
11 minutes ago 684 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787281
Tony Holohan is stepping down as CMO on 1 July.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tony Holohan is stepping down as CMO on 1 July.
Tony Holohan is stepping down as CMO on 1 July.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE JOB OF Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health is now being publicly advertised ahead of Dr Tony Holohan’s resignation coming into effect next month.

Holohan announced in March that he will be stepping down to take up an academic role at Trinity College Dublin. He subsequently pulled out of the mooted Trinity post amid controversy over the transparency and funding of the position.

He will step down on 1 July and one of the department’s deputy chief medical officers is expected to be appointed acting CMO until a permanent appointment is made.

The job listing for the permanent role notes that the CMO reports to the Secretary General of the Department of Health and has a “leading role shaping national policy and services”.

It says the CMO’s role is to provide structured and strategic evidence-based advice on medical, ethical and public health matters to the Minister for Health and the department. 

Providing leadership and strategic direction for the public health response to Covid-19 is also listed as a key function of the position.

The job comes with an €187,578 annual salary as it falls into the Civil Service Deputy Secretary grade.

Candidates must hold a specialist medical qualification from a recognised Irish post-graduate training body or the recognised equivalent of such a qualification. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They must also be registered, or be entitled to be registered, on the Specialist Division of the register of the Medical Council and have at least ten years’ satisfactory experience in the practice of medicine.

The deadline for applications is 30 June.

Shortly after Holohan’s departure was made public, deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn resigned to work in the private sector.

This meant two health officials who held significant public prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic both left the Department of Health in quick succession.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie