Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 10 May 2022
Dr Ronan Glynn to resign as Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the end of the month

The Department of Health confirmed his resignation in a statement.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 10 May 2022, 12:27 PM
DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, is set to resign his role at the end of this month.

In a statement this afternoon, the Department of Health confirmed that Glynn would be stepping down as Deputy CMO from 31 May.

“The Department of Health can confirm that Dr Ronan Glynn has resigned as Deputy Chief Medical Officer effective May 31 2022,” said the statement.

It comes a month after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan announced that he would be stepping down from his position in July, after a controversy around a botched secondment to Trinity College Dublin.

Glynn was first appointed as Deputy CMO in October 2018, having previously worked as a doctor with the HSE from 2008.

He briefly took over as Acting CMO in July 2020 and oversaw regular Covid-19 press conferences until October when Holohan returned.

During his time as Acting CMO, Glynn chaired meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

