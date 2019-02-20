This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images

Brian Fitzgerald (49) of Golf Links Road, Youghal, Co Cork pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 8,040 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4504763
Image: Shutterstock/kuzmaphoto
Image: Shutterstock/kuzmaphoto

A FORMER DEPUTY principal of a primary school who pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing child pornography has been jailed for 18 months for what the judge called a “heinous’ crime.

Brian Fitzgerald (49) of Golf Links Road, Youghal, Co Cork pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to one count of possession of child pornography on 6 May, 2017.

The four distribution charges to which he pleaded guilty occurred on 26 February, 3 March, and 2 and 18 April of that year. The offences related to his previous address at Meadowlands, Youghal on various dates in 2017.

Sergeant Mark Ward said the offences came to light in early 2017 when the Garda National Protective Services Unit raised the alarm.

Fitzgerald was logging on to a child porn website using the internet username ‘Schoolteacher’.

On 6 May 2017 he was arrested by gardai in connection with the offences, He denied any wrongdoing and was released without charge. A search of his computers was carried out.

On  25 May 2018 a further warrant was obtained for his arrest. When questioned for a second time he cooperated fully with gardaí and made admissions about his wrongdoing.

Sergeant Ward said the child porn involved 555 category one images and 1,162 videos.

Category one images involve children under the age of 17 engaged in sexual activity with other children or adults.

Images and videos

The former teacher was found to have 529 category two images and 1,018 videos. This category involves children under the age of eighteen with their genitalia exposed.

He said Fitzgerald also distributed 53 images to other persons over the internet. He was unable to say which category these fell in to but stated the distribution of same had led to investigations in Germany, the US and the UK.

Judge Sean O’Donnabhain heard that Fitzgerald is a single man without previous convictions.

He lives with his elderly mother whom he cares for and has worked as a primary school teacher for 26 years. He is a former deputy principal.

Barrister Stephen O’Donoghue BL said his client went on sick leave shortly after his first arrest. He has since lost his job. He said Fitzgerald was deeply remorseful for his actions.

He is resigned to the fact that he will never teach again having derived great joy from a job he loved. Fitzgerald has been attending a psychotherapist since the matters came to light and has received a degree of insight in to the fact that it is not a victimless crime.

O’Donoghue appealed for leniency in the case saying that his client was of previous good character and had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said Fitzgerald realises that children have been damaged because of his actions.

Judge O’Donnabhain said it was “a heinous matter”.

He stressed that society can never tolerate a crime in which children are exploited.

Genuinely remorseful 

The judge said he accepted that Fitzgerald was genuinely remorseful and had some degree of insight in to his actions but he said a custodial sentence was merited in the case.

He jailed the former deputy principal for three years with the last 18 months suspended.

Judge O’Donnabhain said it wasn’t a victimless crime whilst expressing shock at how easy it is to access images.

“This vile material is available at the touch of a button. Obviously that is wrong. It is remarkable that these sites are so easily accessible,” he said.

Speaking outside the court Superintendent Colm Noonan reassured parents in East Cork that none of the images originated in Ireland.

“I am satisfied that were before the court do not relate to children in Ireland. The investigation came to light arising from the Garda National Protection Services Bureau who instigated the investigation,” he said.

Noonan said An Garda Siochana are working closely with Tusla and the school where the man worked to assist any parents who have any concerns arising from this investigation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the investigating gardaí and the Garda National Cyber Crime bureau for the extensive work that was carried out in bringing this case to a conclusion,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Winning EuroMillions €175 million jackpot ticket sold in north Dublin store
    124,552  63
    2
    		Irish Coast Guard staff and volunteers no longer allowed to use blue lights and sirens
    74,241  61
    3
    		Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    61,803  23
    Fora
    1
    		Virgin Media's TV ad sales have taken a hit for two and a half years - thanks to Brexit
    406  0
    2
    		'I wish I could operate in work with less sleep - the day isn't long enough'
    368  0
    3
    		A 'build it and they will come' mantra prompted more Germans to holiday in Ireland
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		13-week ban for Cheetahs player who cleared nose onto face of Connacht player
    57,915  59
    2
    		Emiliano Sala tragedy sparks unsavoury legal wrangle
    23,512  16
    3
    		‘I’ve been asked many times how I kept calm, but I don't think anything could prepare you for that’
    23,267  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So apparently, Tristan Thompson did the dirt on Khloe K with Kylie Jenner's best friend... it's The Dredge
    11,514  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    11,499  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    3,222  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    Gardaí arrest 23 people in crackdown on prolific shoplifters
    Gardaí arrest 23 people in crackdown on prolific shoplifters
    Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    RTÉ
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    RTÉ says it could benefit from other TV channels 'going dark' with a no-deal Brexit
    'This will be tricky': Diplomacy at RTÉ after public urged broadcaster to boycott Eurovison 2019
    SINN FéIN
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Over 200,000 people have been through JobPath, but only 11,000 have held down jobs for over a year
    'Nothing to apologise for': McDonald refuses to retract remarks about next NI police chief

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie