Gardaí issue Child Rescue Ireland alert for missing 14-year-old Louth girl

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert and are said to be seriously concerned about the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who left her home on Monday.

Gardaí say that Svetlana Murphy went missing from her home in Coast Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth at 4pm on Monday and that she is in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius.

It is believed that both travelled from Blackrock to Newry in Co. Down on Monday as they were sighted there at 7pm that evening.

Both Svetlana and Nojus are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with the registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí are satisfied the car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm yesterday evening (Wednesday) but the whereabouts of the pair is not known at this time.

Gardaí say that Svetlana is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius (pictured)

Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána say they have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana.

They are asking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of the teenager.

Svetlana is described as being 5’11″ in height and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing on Monday, she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

The type of car the pair are travelling in.

Nojus is described as being 6′ in height, of slim build and with has dark brown hair and a clean shaven face.

Gardaí say that he was seen wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoodie and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information of the situation or Svetlana’s whereabouts to contact gardaí on 999 or 112.

They are also asking anyone who may have seen either person not to approach them and to instead contact gardaí, providing as much information as possible.