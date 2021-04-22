#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí issue Child Rescue Ireland alert for missing 14-year-old Louth girl

The girl is in the company of an 18-year-old man and both are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 1:28 AM
7 minutes ago 278 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416784
Missing person Svetlana Murphy.
Image: Garda Press Office
Missing person Svetlana Murphy.
Missing person Svetlana Murphy.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert and are said to be seriously concerned about the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who left her home on Monday. 

Gardaí say that Svetlana Murphy went missing from her home in Coast Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth at 4pm on Monday and that she is in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius. 

It is believed that both travelled from Blackrock to Newry in Co. Down on Monday as they were sighted there at 7pm that evening. 

Both Svetlana and Nojus are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with the registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí are satisfied the car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm yesterday evening (Wednesday) but the whereabouts of the pair is not known at this time. 

PastedImage-91478 Gardaí say that Svetlana is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius (pictured)

Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána say they have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana.

They are asking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of the teenager. 

Svetlana is described as being 5’11″ in height and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing on Monday, she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

hyundai veloster The type of car the pair are travelling in.

Nojus is described as being 6′ in height, of slim build and with has dark brown hair and a clean shaven face. 

Gardaí say that he was seen wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoodie and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information of the situation or Svetlana’s whereabouts to contact gardaí on 999 or 112.

They are also asking anyone who may have seen either person not to approach them and to instead contact gardaí, providing as much information as possible. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie