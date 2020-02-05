This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Childcare protest to take place in Dublin over 'crisis' in the sector

The Early Years Alliance said the crisis was caused by the government’s “chronic under-investment” in the industry.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 6:00 AM
53 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina

A DUBLIN PROTEST in support of childcare workers is due to take place today, calling for more support from the government for the sector.

Hundreds of childcare facilities are due to close across the country as a result, just a day after a protest carried out by secondary school teachers represented by the TUI.

The demonstration in Dublin is due to start from 11.30am at Parnell Square, and marching across the city to Merrion Square. The protest is due to finish by 2pm. 

Childcare workers have said that their pay is too low, that there aren’t enough providers, and that insurance costs are too high. In December, creches were left in the lurch after major insurers left the Irish market, unexpectedly hiking up prices.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone gave creches a once-off payment of up to €1,500 to keep creches open in 2020, costing a total of €7 million.

The minister had told a committee previously that the average creche is facing a 100% increase in their insurance premium as a result of having to move to insurance company.

Trade union Siptu has begun its ‘Big Start‘ campaign as a result, which its asking both childcare providers and parents to support.

The Early Years Alliance has organised today’s protest: an umbrella group of Siptu, the Association of Childhood Professionals, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, the National Community Childcare Forum, the National Childhood Network, and Seas Suas.

These groups are asking that they’re paid a decent wage and that the sector is made more sustainable – so that the industry doesn’t collapse if and when a private company pulls out of the Irish market.

Among the claims that the Early Years Alliance has made is that most of their educators earn less than €12 per hour; and many more earn slightly more than the minimum wage.

The group also says that most childcare workers don’t have access to a pension, sick pay, or maternity pay. They are also subjected to insecure contracts, it says.

“Lack of affordability, low pay and precariousness, and a growing labour shortage: the crisis in Early Years is caused by the government’s chronic under-investment in the early years’ sector,” it said.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

