Warnings for 'thousands of families' as creches face closure due to big insurance hikes

A GROUP REPRESENTING childcare providers has said that “thousands of families” could be left without childcare in the new year due to an “imminent insurance crisis” in the sector.

The crisis has come after Ironshore Europe, one of the biggest insurers in the childcare sector, withdrew from the Irish market.

The knock-on effect has seen creches and other childcare facilities being quoted inflated insurance renewal costs and providers warning that they may be forced to close.

The Federation of Early Childcare Providers has said that many preschools are facing hikes from 1 January.

The group says preschools facing closure are preparing to send letters to parents this week.

Spokesperson for the group Elaine Dunne told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that, while some insurance providers are offering cover, premiums are being hiked by 100% or more.

Dunne says she runs two creches in south Dublin and that they are at risk due to the current crisis.

For me it means that we might have to close up, no one knows really what we’re going to do. We don’t have enough money…. One of them that would be my smallest one, and that would be 22 children and four staff.

Dunne says she’s aware of creches that have already made the decision to close their doors.

“It’s just gone beyond, you know, comprehension at this stage. We need the minister to meet with us, she needs to sit down and talk to us. The Taoiseach needs to support us here, the government, we need the help. We cannot do this on our own.”

I mean, I’m looking at my Whatsapp group this morning on the amount of people saying that they may have to close up, mainly it’s really hitting the ECC scheme, which only open in the morning, they may have a class in the morning and a class in the afternoon as well. And it looks like a lot of those little services are going to close down and they are really important services.

There are have been other calls for government intervention with the Alliance for Insurance Reform (AIR) saying it has been pushing for such help for years.

“My heart goes out to the children, parents, staff and owners of these crèches, facing into such uncertainty only a week before Christmas,” AIR member and play centre owner LInda Murray said last night.

I am well aware of the intense stress and fear this situation causes having gone through it earlier this year. The Alliance calls on the Government to intervene immediately to ensure that all crèches and other child-related facilities get covered by whatever means necessary to keep them operating.

Speaking in the Dáil last week in response to a question from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty TD, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government was limited in what it could do.

“I have recently become aware, through media coverage, that some childcare providers may face difficulties in obtaining insurance, as a result of the apparent withdrawal of a particular insurer operating in that sector. This may, in particular impact those providers that have open insurance claims against them, for example, and are unable to secure an alternative provider,” the minister said.

As the deputy is aware however, there are significant constraints on what the government can do to immediately resolve issues around the cost and availability of insurance. In this regard, neither I, nor the Central Bank of Ireland, have any influence over the pricing of insurance products, and neither can we compel any insurer operating in the Irish market to provide cover to any sector of the market, as this is a commercial matter for insurers.

In a statement yesterday, Doherty said an insurance taskforce should be set up by government to examine the crisis.

“This has become a grave threat to business and communities across several sectors, not just childcare, but community and voluntary groups, the leisure sector and small businesses as well,” Doherty said.

“The government have failed to take the failure of the insurance market – and its impact on businesses – seriously. The minister responsible for the insurance sector doesn’t even sit at the Cabinet table.”