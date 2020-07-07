This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Children living in Direct Provision 'consistently' experiencing discrimination, Children's Ombudsman says

Dr Niall Muldoon has called on the Government to engage with children in Direct Provision as the system is reformed.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 9:01 AM
Mosney Direct Provision Centre
Image: Shutterstock.com
Mosney Direct Provision Centre
Mosney Direct Provision Centre
Image: Shutterstock.com

CHILDREN LIVING IN Direct Provision have experienced racism and discrimination due to their living situation and from being isolated, the Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon has said. 

Describing the findings of a new report by his office as “quite stark”, Dr Muldoon said that children living in the system have experienced racism in covert and less obvious ways, including a lack of support from teachers when racism occurred.

As part of his report, Dr Muldoon’s office visited 70 Direct Provision centres across Ireland and said he was “surprised” that the experience of children was consistent across all centres.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Muldoon said these experiences enhanced stigma and isolation lead to children not integrating or getting involved in school activities. 

“You can imagine that does their self-esteem no good. It also impacts their education and their ability to keep learning if they’re afraid to speak up,” he said. 

The Government has committed to ending Direct Provision during its term with a White Paper due to be published by the end of the year. 

Responsibility for the accommodation element of the system is due to transfer from the Department of Justice & Equality to the newly established Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration. 

Dr Muldoon said most children living in Direct Provision centres – which are often located in rural areas – expressed a desire for the International Protection decision making process to be sped up, adding that some children live in the system for over five years. 

“You know that’s way too long. It hampers their progress and their growth,” he said. 

Dr Muldoon also called for privacy standards to be implemented in Direct Provision centres for children and called on the Government to engage with children living in the system. 

“I really would urge the government and the minister as he starts to change this system into something better that engages with children consistently throughout that process,” he said. 

“They’re the people living in it and they can get feedback that will help them improve that system into the future.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

