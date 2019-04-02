Washington Post claims children of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi are receiving 'blood money'

THE CHILDREN OF murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi are receiving thousands of dollars a month from Saudi Arabia, it has been revealed.

Khashoggi was murdered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October – a claim that was initially denied by Saudi officials.

The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a columnist, reported the children of the journalist – two sons and two daughters – are each receiving “blood money” to the tune of thousands a month from Saudi Arabia.

They have also reportedly received multi-million dollar houses in the Saudi kingdom in a bid to stifle public statements from the children, the Post said.

Sums of up to $10,000 per month are reported to be given to each child and said to have been approved by King Salman as part of an acknowledgment “that a big injustice has been done”.

On 2 October, the well-known critic of the Saudi government who had fled the kingdom, entered the consulate and was reported to have been killed, and his body dismembered, under orders of high-ranking Saudi officials.

CCTV footage emerged shortly after of him entering the building to obtain documents for a divorce arrangement but no such footage emerged of him leaving.

His body was never recovered with reports at the time suggesting he was dismembered and removed in a suitcase.

On 15 November, the Saudi public prosecutor admitted Khashoggi had been killed by a lethal injection while at the consulate, although any involvement in the killing by the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, has always been denied.

The Saudi government insists a rogue intelligence agent was responsible for the death of the journalist.

The Post said Saudi officials deny the ongoing payments are in exchange for silence from the Khashoggi family.