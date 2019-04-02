Washington Post claims children of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi are receiving 'blood money'

THE CHILDREN OF murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi are receiving thousands of dollars a month from Saudi Arabia, it has been revealed.
Khashoggi was murdered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October – a claim that was initially denied by Saudi officials.
The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a columnist, reported the children of the journalist – two sons and two daughters – are each receiving “blood money” to the tune of thousands a month from Saudi Arabia.
They have also reportedly received multi-million dollar houses in the Saudi kingdom in a bid to stifle public statements from the children, the Post said.
Sums of up to $10,000 per month are reported to be given to each child and said to have been approved by King Salman as part of an acknowledgment “that a big injustice has been done”.
On 2 October, the well-known critic of the Saudi government who had fled the kingdom, entered the consulate and was reported to have been killed, and his body dismembered, under orders of high-ranking Saudi officials.
CCTV footage emerged shortly after of him entering the building to obtain documents for a divorce arrangement but no such footage emerged of him leaving.
His body was never recovered with reports at the time suggesting he was dismembered and removed in a suitcase.
On 15 November, the Saudi public prosecutor admitted Khashoggi had been killed by a lethal injection while at the consulate, although any involvement in the killing by the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, has always been denied.
The Saudi government insists a rogue intelligence agent was responsible for the death of the journalist.
The Post said Saudi officials deny the ongoing payments are in exchange for silence from the Khashoggi family.
COMMENTS (1)