'We can't leave them behind again': Harris asks everyone to 'dig deep' to get children with special needs back to school

Harris says he thinks progress can be made with talks with the unions on getting children with special needs back to class.

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris has said the government did not properly deal with looking after children with special needs during the first lockdown, and that can’t be repeated.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings, Harris said:

“I was Minister for Health during the first lockdown of this country and it broke my heart that we didn’t address this properly the first time.

“I can argue that perhaps we couldn’t have because we were dealing with things coming at us very fast for the first time.

“But it is not acceptable to me, it is not acceptable to government, and I don’t think it is acceptable to people in this country, that we leave them behind again – we just can’t. They don’t get this time back,” he said.

Talks are continuing with unions about the reopening of schools for students with special educational needs, after the union representing Special Needs Assistants said an agreement on the issue has not been finalised.

The statement from Fórsa came after the Department of Education published interim arrangements last week, stating that an agreement on reopening for these students had been reached with unions.

Leading advocacy organisations representing students with additional needs, Down Syndrome Ireland, Inclusion Ireland and AsIAm, have said that the Government u-turn over the re-opening of special schools left families of children with special educational needs “devastated”.

They welcomed the news that work was being done to get the children back into the classroom, but have said the mixed messages about whether this can happen are “cruel”.

While Harris said he did not wish to be unhelpful at this moment in time while talks are ongoing, he urged all parties to work together to find a resolution.

He said he’s “acutely aware” of the challenges families with children with additional needs face when those children need to remain in the home.

“Imagine what it must be like today for a mum with profoundly autistic children, non- verbal, and additional needs, imagine how difficult that is,” he said, adding “imagine how damaging that is to the welfare of that child, and the welfare of that family”.

The minister said there have been warnings from advocacy groups as well as the Children’s Ombudsman about the negative impact this is having on children with special needs, stating that “lots of people in the educational family shares the desire to try and make this happen”.

“I think we can make progress,” he said, urging all involved in the talks to “dig deep to make this happen”.