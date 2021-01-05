#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cabinet Covid sub-committee to meet to consider keeping schools closed in January

A full Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow morning.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 7:56 AM
51 minutes ago 5,888 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316191
Image: Shutterstock/Gil Cohen Magen
Image: Shutterstock/Gil Cohen Magen

MEMBERS OF THE Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 are set to meet today to discuss the prospect of keeping schools closed for the rest of the month. 

Government sources said yesterday that the option is being considered but no final decision has yet been made.

The sub-committee will meet today and a full Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow morning.

However, a final decision may not be reached until the end of the week. 

A number of ministers believe that given the huge surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, schools should remain closed for at least another week.

Education Minister Norma Foley told a meeting of opposition politicians yesterday that the latest advice received by the government is that schools are by nature a “safe environment”.

The government was told that, on average, throughout the first term the detection rate for Covid-19 was 2-2.5% in schools, compared to 10% in the community.

Speaking at a media briefing last night, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said current Covid-19 transmission levels overall are “very, very high”.

He said even though transmission rates are lower among school-going children than in the overall population, “the reality is they’ve changed and increased very, very substantially”.

“So we remain concerned now about our ability to assure, if you like, the continuing provision of any of the core public services that we’ve talked about as being key things we’ve tried to protect – education is one of those.”

The reopening of schools was already been pushed back to 11 January but the worsening situation has seen the government face increased pressure to delay the reopening further.

Schools in the North are set to remain closed with remote learning in place amid soaring Covid-19 cases, First Minister Arlene Foster said last night. 

Yesterday, 6,110 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths were confirmed in Ireland. Latest figures show 744 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 73 in ICU. 

Dr Tony Holohan said NPHET “haven’t been as concerned at any point in the whole time as we are now”.

Holohan said that anyone who has flu-like symptoms at this point should “pretty much accept that this is likely to be Covid, because we’re seeing very little of the other viruses that cause these kinds of symptoms at this time of the year”.

GP Illona Duffy said yesterday that cases of entire households testing positive for Covid-19 have been rising in the past couple of weeks as positivity rates increase. 

“We’re seeing lots of family groups and everybody is infected in the house, where before we might get one or two of them testing positive or becoming symptomatic after a confirmed case,” she said.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.

Read next:

