Sunday 3 January 2021
Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 4,962 new cases confirmed

The figures were confirmed by public health officials this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5315040
Image: Sam Boal
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE today confirmed an additional 4,962 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have also confirmed seven more deaths from Covid-19.

This brings the death toll to 2,259 with a total of 101,887 cases of Covid-19 being reported in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,408 are men / 2,539 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 685 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 96 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “This is a critical time. We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

Holohan added that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU.

“Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice.”

