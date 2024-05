THE COMPLETION OF the National Children’s Hospital will be further delayed, TDs are set to hear tomorrow.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) will tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the hospital will not meet its scheduled completion date of 29 October.

It will outline that it is using “all possible contractual levers” to pressure contractors BAM into completing the project as soon as possible.

“In its latest monthly Progress Report BAM is has indicated a further delay to the substantial completion date,” the board will tell TDs.

It will take another several months until the hospital can treat patients as it will need to be commissioned.

The board is set to also tell politicians that the “primary driver” for the cost increase on the project has been the ongoing delay to

the completion of the project.

The current budget stands at €2.24bn to get the long-promised hospital up and running.

Chief Officer for the NPHDB David Gunning will stress that “all possible contractual levers” are being applied to secure a definite completion date from BAM.

“I want to assure the Committee that the NPHDB is fully committed to delivering the new children’s hospital in as timely a manner as possible, giving the best possible value to the State and to a standard and of the quality that the children of Ireland

deserve,” his opening statement reads.

As reported by The Journal earlier this week, the National Office of Clinical Audit has warned that more staff need to be recruited to work in the critical care unit of the hospital in order to “safely” maintain the current number of beds, and to achieve the planned increase in beds.

It is understood that Children’s Health Ireland have carried out recruitment trips outside of Europe in locations including India and Dubai in order to find staff to work at the new hospital when it finally opens.