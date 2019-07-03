This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Food Safety Authority recalls extra hot chilli powder over Salmonella fears

The origin of the products is India, according to an FSAI safety notice.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,134 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4708553

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled a batch of chilli powder due to the presence of Salmonella. 

The watchdog has recalled Heera Chilli Powder (400g packs) in the extra hot flavour – and with a best before date of April 2021.

Symptoms of Slamonella typically develop between 12 and 36 hours but cant range between six and 72 hours, and can include, fever, diarrhoea, headache and cramps. 

“Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch of Heera Chilli Powder Extra Hot,” the FSAI said. 

The origin of the products is India, according to the FSAI safety notice. 

Heera Heera chilli powder which is being recalled by the FSAI. Source: FSAI

