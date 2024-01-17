China's premier meets with Taoiseach and President Higgins during brief Ireland visit

CHINA’S PREMIER HAS met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins in Dublin today as part of a brief diplomatic visit.

Li Qiang, the premier of the People’s Republic of China, arrived last night on a Boeing 747 Max 8 – the largest commercial aircraft to land at Dublin Airport. He was presented with red roses by a Chinese official upon landing.

He met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House this afternoon.

Speaking following the meeting, Varadkar said that China has an “indispensable” role to play on climate and global security matters.

“We want to have a very strong and constructive relationship with China. One based on trust and respect, and one informed by our values and the multilateral system in which were both stakeholders,” Varadkar said.

“Of course, we won’t find agreement on everything but I hope we’ll always speak frankly and respectfully to each other, and candidly, as we did today. That’s an important part of the rules-based order to which we both subscribe,” the Taoiseach said.

“I believe China’s role is indispensable in the world when it comes to finding ways to overcome the challenges we face, not least when it comes to climate, global security, global inequality and the conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and Myanmar.”

Noting that the two nations are marking 45 years of diplomatic relations in 2024, Mr Varadkar said trade between Ireland and China has trebled in the past five years alone.

“We’re also committed to pursuing deeper economic relations and to assisting Irish and Chinese companies to make sustainable investments in both directions.”

Beef is expected to feature on the menu for a working lunch amid a ban on exports of the meat from Ireland to China.

China suspended beef imports from Ireland when a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) was discovered by Irish veterinary officials in November.

This morning, Li received a strong welcome by Irish President Higgins and his wife Sabina at his official residence at Aras an Uachtarain in the Phoenix Park.

Higgins said that he remembered his state visit to China and Xi Jinping’s visit to Ireland in 2012 while he was vice-president. Mr Xi became China’s president the following year.

Higgins said his 2014 visit to China gave him the opportunity “to have discussions on many topics and also visiting parts of the People’s Republic of China”.

“I very much welcome you, premier, and all of those travelling with you,” he said.

Chinese premier Li Qiang meets President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtarain Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Li noted that Higgins had previously visited China and said: “You also had an in-depth exchange of views and a frank meeting with President Xi, and reached common understanding on a wide range of issues.

“Over the years our results-oriented co-operation has made steady progress and produced rich fruit. Our relations have set a good example of mutually beneficial co-operation between countries that are different in political systems, cultural divisions and geographic size.”

Li’s trip comes after he spoke at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

He is the first high-ranking Chinese government official to attend the annual gathering since President Xi in 2017.

The visit comes amid efforts by EU figures and China to develop ties.

Despite the strong Sino-EU trade, with both regions the other’s second biggest trading partner, political tensions remain.

China has angered the EU by taking a neutral stance in what most European countries see as a Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Some Western countries have also avoided using, or criticised, technologies linked to the Chinese state over security concerns including TikTok and Hikvision, the latter of which manufactures CCTV cameras used in the Irish parliament.

There was a heavy garda presence around Phoenix Park, which was closed to the public until 7pm today.