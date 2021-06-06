Quiz: How much do you know about China?

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What is Ireland’s relationship like with China?’
CHINA IS ONE of the biggest countries in the world, with one of the biggest economies.
Over the last month, as part of the Good Information Project, The Journal has been looking at China and Ireland’s relationship with one of the world’s superpowers.
How much do you remember? And how much do you know about China? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (39)