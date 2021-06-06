#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about China?

Go on, test yourself.

By Niamh Quinlan Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
15 hours ago 33,104 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457064

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What is Ireland’s relationship like with China?’

CHINA IS ONE of the biggest countries in the world, with one of the biggest economies. 

Over the last month, as part of the Good Information Project, The Journal has been looking at China and Ireland’s relationship with one of the world’s superpowers. 

How much do you remember? And how much do you know about China? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge.

How many languages are spoken in China?
Shutterstock/Keitma
256
4

302
145
Can you actually see the Great Wall of China from space?
Shutterstock/aphotostory
Yes
No
With the recent gorgeous weather, takeaway pints have been all the rage. When did the Chinese first start drinking pints (or at least, when does the first evidence of alcoholic drinks date from)?
Shutterstock
1,054 AD
7,000 BC

~3,500 BC
120 AD
In 2019, there was a 25% reduction in passport fees in China, encouraging interest in international travel. How many people in China own a passport?
Imaginechina/SIPA USA/PA Images
1 in ten
1 in 20

Half of all people
9 out of ten people
If China was 100 people, 28 of them would smoke. But how many of these 28 would be women?
Shutterstock
10
3

1
8
How many people in China are overweight?
Shutterstock
Two-thirds of all people
No one is

One-quarter of all people
Over half of all people
What is the highest ranking university in China?
Shutterstock
Tsinghua University
Trinity College Shanghai

Beijing University of Technology
Tibet University
How many millionaires are there in China?
Shutterstock
500,000
5.21 million

10,000
1.58 million
Does China allow same-sex marriage?
Yes
No
And finally, how many Irish people are there living in Greater China?
Shutterstock
15,000
7,000

9,000
23,000
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
