This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What is Ireland’s relationship like with China?’

CHINA IS ONE of the biggest countries in the world, with one of the biggest economies.

Over the last month, as part of the Good Information Project, The Journal has been looking at China and Ireland’s relationship with one of the world’s superpowers.

How much do you remember? And how much do you know about China? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge.

How many languages are spoken in China? 256 4

302 145 Can you actually see the Great Wall of China from space? Yes No With the recent gorgeous weather, takeaway pints have been all the rage. When did the Chinese first start drinking pints (or at least, when does the first evidence of alcoholic drinks date from)? 1,054 AD 7,000 BC

~3,500 BC 120 AD In 2019, there was a 25% reduction in passport fees in China, encouraging interest in international travel. How many people in China own a passport? 1 in ten 1 in 20

Half of all people 9 out of ten people If China was 100 people, 28 of them would smoke. But how many of these 28 would be women? 10 3

1 8 How many people in China are overweight? Two-thirds of all people No one is

One-quarter of all people Over half of all people What is the highest ranking university in China? Tsinghua University Trinity College Shanghai

Beijing University of Technology Tibet University How many millionaires are there in China? 500,000 5.21 million

10,000 1.58 million Does China allow same-sex marriage? Yes No And finally, how many Irish people are there living in Greater China? 15,000 7,000 9,000 23,000

