Wednesday 27 January 2021
Here's the shortlist for best Irish song of 2020

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 28 February.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 3:08 PM
3,315 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5337039

THE SHORTLIST FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Irish song of the year has been announced, featuring the expected high profile acts as well as some lesser-known ones.

The overall winner will be announced on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show on Thursday 4 March. In the meantime, you can have your say via the Choice website. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 28 February.  

Here’s the shortlist:

Denise Chaila – Chaila 

Source: narolane Records/YouTube

Gemma Dunleavy – Up De Flats 

Source: Gemma Dunleavy/YouTube

 Fontaines D.C. – Televised Mind (Rough Trade) 

Source: Fontaines DC/YouTube

 Niall Horan – No Judgement 

Source: NiallHoranVEVO/YouTube

Jafaris – Haunted 

Source: JafarisVEVO/YouTube

Gavin James – Boxes 

Source: Gavin James/YouTube

Dermot Kennedy – Giants 

Source: DermotKennedyVEVO/YouTube

Picture This – Winona Ryder 

Source: PictureThisVEVO/YouTube

Pillow Queens – Holy Show

Source: Pillow Queens/YouTube

  True Tides – Survive 

Source: True Tides/YouTube

The shortlist for the album of the year was announced at the start of the month, the winner of which will also be announced Thursday 4 March.

The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts. Further details on this will be released soon, RTÉ said.

This is the 16th annual Choice Music Prize. The album of the year award winner is chosen by a panel of 11 people involved in the Irish music industry

