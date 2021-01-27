Here's the shortlist for best Irish song of 2020

THE SHORTLIST FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Irish song of the year has been announced, featuring the expected high profile acts as well as some lesser-known ones.

The overall winner will be announced on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show on Thursday 4 March. In the meantime, you can have your say via the Choice website. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 28 February.

Here’s the shortlist:

Denise Chaila – Chaila

Gemma Dunleavy – Up De Flats

Fontaines D.C. – Televised Mind (Rough Trade)

Niall Horan – No Judgement

Jafaris – Haunted

Gavin James – Boxes

Dermot Kennedy – Giants

Picture This – Winona Ryder

Pillow Queens – Holy Show

True Tides – Survive

The shortlist for the album of the year was announced at the start of the month, the winner of which will also be announced Thursday 4 March.

The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts. Further details on this will be released soon, RTÉ said.

This is the 16th annual Choice Music Prize. The album of the year award winner is chosen by a panel of 11 people involved in the Irish music industry