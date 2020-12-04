Former astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises Toy Show star Adam King on Late Late Show

ONE OF THE most talked-about parts of last Friday’s Late Late Toy Show, Adam King, has appeared on RTÉ once again, this time surprised by former astronaut Christ Hadfield.

The 6-year-old from Cork spoke on the Toy Show about his passion for space and his ambition to work at ground control for NASA.

On tonight’s Late Late Show, Adam had the chance to speak to retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who has served as commander of the International Space Station.

They spoke via video link on the show and discussed Hadfield’s missions to space.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, Hadfield said Adam came to his attention through social media last week.

“There was such a social media response, just to the type of person that he [Adam] is,” Hadfield said.

“Immediately it just lit up with ‘hey, Commander Hadfield, you have got to meet this kid?’ and so I just responded back that I’d love to and comment on the type of person that he is, and I obviously wasn’t alone in that.

We need that sort of combination of both the unstoppable curiosity but also the willingness to put in the work to back it up, it’s great to see an example like Adam.

