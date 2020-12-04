Former astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises Toy Show star Adam King on Late Late Show

ONE OF THE most talked-about parts of last Friday’s Late Late Toy Show, Adam King, has appeared on RTÉ once again, this time surprised by former astronaut Christ Hadfield.
The 6-year-old from Cork spoke on the Toy Show about his passion for space and his ambition to work at ground control for NASA.
On tonight’s Late Late Show, Adam had the chance to speak to retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who has served as commander of the International Space Station.
They spoke via video link on the show and discussed Hadfield’s missions to space.
Six-year-old Adam King melted the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last week.— RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 4, 2020
This week he was back on air, to 'talk space with former ISS commander @Cmdr_Hadfield
|#LateLateShow | @RTELateLateShow | pic.twitter.com/Q5syNLRf3r
Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, Hadfield said Adam came to his attention through social media last week.
“There was such a social media response, just to the type of person that he [Adam] is,” Hadfield said.
“Immediately it just lit up with ‘hey, Commander Hadfield, you have got to meet this kid?’ and so I just responded back that I’d love to and comment on the type of person that he is, and I obviously wasn’t alone in that.
We need that sort of combination of both the unstoppable curiosity but also the willingness to put in the work to back it up, it’s great to see an example like Adam.
Adam - I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good - Chris@RTELateLateShow https://t.co/XacYA9ncKT— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 28, 2020
On Adam’s dreams of working in Capcom, the communications link between flight control and astronauts in space, Hadfield said it seemed to be the type of environment the 6-year-old “might thrive in” down the line.
“Maybe more importantly now, it inspires him right now to pursue things that otherwise he might never have felt the freedom to pursue,” he said.
Sure, he will end up doing something superb with his life… but the process and the inspiration I think is so important and that’s part of the reflection that I really like to see also.
Adam said he had a “big party” upon returning to school after his TV appearance last week, adding that “they gave me a guard of honour”.
Asked by Tubridy “who is the most famous man in Ireland”, Adam laughed and answered “me”.
