#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Former astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises Toy Show star Adam King on Late Late Show

Last Friday, Adam spoke about his love of space and his ambition to work for NASA.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 4 Dec 2020, 10:50 PM
23 minutes ago 4,365 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5289403
6-year-old Adam King on the Late Late Toy Show last Friday.
Image: Andres Poveda
6-year-old Adam King on the Late Late Toy Show last Friday.
6-year-old Adam King on the Late Late Toy Show last Friday.
Image: Andres Poveda

ONE OF THE most talked-about parts of last Friday’s Late Late Toy Show, Adam King, has appeared on RTÉ once again, this time surprised by former astronaut Christ Hadfield.

The 6-year-old from Cork spoke on the Toy Show about his passion for space and his ambition to work at ground control for NASA. 

On tonight’s Late Late Show, Adam had the chance to speak to retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who has served as commander of the International Space Station. 

They spoke via video link on the show and discussed Hadfield’s missions to space.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, Hadfield said Adam came to his attention through social media last week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There was such a social media response, just to the type of person that he [Adam] is,” Hadfield said.

“Immediately it just lit up with ‘hey, Commander Hadfield, you have got to meet this kid?’ and so I just responded back that I’d love to and comment on the type of person that he is, and I obviously wasn’t alone in that.

We need that sort of combination of both the unstoppable curiosity but also the willingness to put in the work to back it up, it’s great to see an example like Adam.

On Adam’s dreams of working in Capcom, the communications link between flight control and astronauts in space, Hadfield said it seemed to be the type of environment the 6-year-old “might thrive in” down the line.

“Maybe more importantly now, it inspires him right now to pursue things that otherwise he might never have felt the freedom to pursue,” he said.

Sure, he will end up doing something superb with his life… but the process and the inspiration I think is so important and that’s part of the reflection that I really like to see also.

Adam said he had a “big party” upon returning to school after his TV appearance last week, adding that “they gave me a guard of honour”.

Asked by Tubridy “who is the most famous man in Ireland”, Adam laughed and answered “me”.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie