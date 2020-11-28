The top eight moments from this year's Late Late Toy Show

Adam King (6) from Cork on the Toy Show.

THE LATE LATE Toy Show looked very different this year with two-metre social distancing and a virtual audience, but the much-loved show still managed to pull at the heartstrings of the nation.

The theme for this year’s show was based on the works of Roald Dahl, with a set decked out with nods to characters like Willy Wonka and Matilda.

The presenter himself Ryan Tubridy started out in a Fantastic Mr Fox costumer (fur and all), and things only progressed from there.

Here are some of the highlights from a Toy Show to remember.

1. Saoirse

There were two memorable young girls named Saoirse on tonight’s show.

The first Saoirse of the night aspires to be a vet, but she could yet have a role on the National Public Health Emergency Team given her sheer breadth of knowledge about Covid-19.

The UCD School of Veterinary Medicine has already pre-emptively welcomed her to the ranks.

Future NPHET member Saoirse currently stealing the hearts of the nation

2. Also Saoirse

Onto the second Saoirse of the night, with Saoirse Ruane from Galway capturing the heart (and tears) of the country by telling her story about her amputated leg.

She showed off her fantastic prosthetic leg (which has a picture of a unicorn on it), and as Ryan said: “How can a prosthetic leg be so beautiful?”

❤️️ One amazing girl, Saoirse Ruane, fulfills her three wishes ✔✔✔

3. Jayme Traynor

One of the (many) children on tonight’s show taking no nonsense from Tubridy.

Bucket hat on his head, dinosaur costume on his legs – this young lad from Newry was a definite audience favourite tonight.

Ruthless Jayme not taking any nonsense tonight, big props to him

4. Sam Moules

Another member of the no-nonsense crew, Sam told Tubridy he would turn his pheasant into slippers. This is not a joke.

The conversation progressed, and we got some very impressive pheasant impressions in the end.

Sam Moules (7) from Wicklow. Source: Andres Poveda

5. Garda Matthew

This young garda-to-be was a strict enforcer of the rules, making sure Tubridy didn’t get within two metres of him at all costs.

We could all do with taking a page from Garda Matthew’s book heading into Level 3.

Garda Matthew at tonight's Toy Show. Source: Andres Poveda

6. Gabrielle Dermody

8-year-old Gabrielle Dermody was a delight on tonight’s show, speaking passionately about dolls that looked like her and teaching Tubridy some very ‘down with the kids’ Tik Tok dance moves. Very enjoyable scenes.

Gabrielle Dermody on the Late Late Toy Show. Source: Andres Poveda

7. Celebrity guests

From Gary Barlow, to the Edge, to Dermot Kennedy. A few celebrity guests always pop their heads into the Late Late Toy Show, and this year was no exception (although virtually appearing in most cases).

The duet between singer Dermot Kennedy and Michael Moloney from Ballina was a beautiful moment, as was Gary Barlow singing alongside children from across the world.

Michael Moloney and Dermot Kennedy performing on the Late Late Toy Show. Source: Andres Poveda

8. Adam King

Adam’s adorable smile and his enthusiastic wave will stay with tonight’s audience for a long time to come, that’s one thing for sure.

His night was made when hospital porter John Doyle arrived on the set, and it made for the rest of our nights as well.