This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Junior minister in charge of Brexit no-deal planning resigns over Article 50 delays

Chris Heaton-Harris said that he believes that parliament should have honoured the 2016 referendum result.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 6,960 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4575388
Chris Heaton-Harris
Image: House of Commons via PA Images
Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Heaton-Harris
Image: House of Commons via PA Images

THE UK JUNIOR minister in charge of Brexit no-deal planning Chris Heaton-Harris has resigned. 

In his resignation letter, the MP said that he believes that parliament should have honoured the 2016 referendum result and that the UK should have left the EU on 29 March, as planned. 

He said he could not support any further extension to Article 50. 

“Indeed every time we seek an extension to this process we diminish faith in our political system and the good people, from all political parties, who serve within it,” Heaton-Harris wrote. 

I simply cannot support any further extension to Article 50 and this obviously means I cannot stay in government. 

Speaking yesterday after a marathon day of talks with her Cabinet colleagues, Theresa May said she wanted an extension to the Brexit deadline in order to agree a deal. 

May said she would seek talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in order to facilitate this and there were suggestions that May could pursue a softer Brexit, such as the inclusion of a customs union arrangement, as part of these talks.

During last night’s statement in Downing Street, May said that although she believed the UK could “make a success” of no-deal in the long run, leaving with a deal would be preferable.

In his resignation letter, Heaton-Harris said that while he would have preferred to leave the EU with May’s deal, he believes the UK “would have swiftly overcome any immediate issues of leaving without a deal and gone on to thrive”. 

“It has been a privilege to work with some quite brilliant civil servants in my Department and across your government. They have moved mountains to prepare our country for leaving the European Union without a negotiated deal,” Heaton-Harris wrote. 

“Unfortunately, I do not believe the briefings you have received on these matters recently have received on these matters recently have reflected all they have achieved or the preparations out European partners have made,” he wrote. 

However, I completely understand you do not want to leave the European Union without a negotiated deal and that obviously makes my job in government irrelevant. 

Other resignation

Earlier today, assistant government whip Nigel Adams also announced his resignation. 

“I believe we have two great challenges. We must deliver the Brexit that the people voted for. And we must prevent the calamity of a Corbyn government. Sadly, I fear that we are now at risk of simultaneously failing in both,” Adams wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“At Cabinet yesterday, there was an opportunity to get onto the front foot for once. However, by legitimising and turning to Jeremy Corbyn, to assist you at this crucial stage, rather than being bold, is grave error,” he said.

A front page story in today’s Daily Telegraph reported that May was “ignoring the will of her Cabinet” by seeking Corbyn’s help instead of pursuing no deal and that “a full-scale Tory rebellion” could follow.

May’s director of communications denied the story this morning.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie