May to ask for further Brexit extension, offers to agree way forward with Corbyn

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said that she will request another extension to Article 50, saying that although the UK could “make a success” of no-deal, leaving with a deal would be preferable.

“What we need to focus on is our relationship with the EU,” she said, adding that in order to pass a Brexit deal, she would need the support of the opposition.

She said she was offering to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to work out a way forward, so the UK could leave with a deal.

Any deal must include her withdrawal agreement, she said.

Any plan agreed by May and Corbyn would be put to the House of Commons for approval next week with a view to bringing it to the European Council summit next week.

She said that if she and the Labour leader could not agree a way forward then a list of options for the UK’s future relationship with the EU would be put to MPs.

She said she wanted the process she set out to be finished by 22 May, so the UK did not have to hold EU elections.

The UK government has until 12 April – Friday week – propose a plan to the EU or it will crash out without a deal.

European Council president Donald Tusk, reacting via Twitter, said:

Even if, after today, we don’t know what the end result will be, let us be patient.

May made a public statement following over seven hours of talks with her Cabinet.

It came following events in the House of Commons last night, where MPs voted against all four alternative options to May’s Brexit deal that were on the table.

- With reporting from Daragh Brophy and Grainne Ní Aodha