Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Gardaí say missing 15-year-old girl last seen in The Square shopping centre might be in Newry

She hasn’t been seen since last Saturday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 22 Nov 2019, 8:46 PM
5 minutes ago 255 Views No Comments
Christine Green.
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY renewed their appeal for information over the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl in Dublin. 

Christine Green was last seen in The Square in Tallaght last Saturday, 16 November. She is described as five feet six inches in height, of broad build and with blue/green eyes. She has blonde hair that is dyed with light blue tips. 

She was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and black runners when she was last seen.

It is believed that Christine may be in the Newry area of County Down.
Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Christine is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

