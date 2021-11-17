#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coveney: 'Last thing the government wants is severe restrictions in the build up to Christmas'

A number of measures were announced yesterday as part of efforts to stem Covid cases in hospital.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 1:14 PM
Arnott's window in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

SIMON COVENEY HAS said the “last thing” the government wants is tough restrictions in the run up to Christmas and that yesterday’s measures were an attempt to avoid this. 

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said the government will assess the impact of the measures in the coming weeks to see “whether we’ve done enough” but that further restrictions can’t be ruled out. 

A number of measures were announced yesterday as part of efforts to stem Covid cases in hospital, among them a new midnight end for pubs and nightclubs and the reimposition of advice that people should work from home unless it’s “absolutely necessary”. 

Speaking last night after the measures were announced, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that NPHET had advised on the measures but that it could not be guaranteed that they would be sufficient to bring cases to a manageable level. 

Asked today was the government therefore delaying the inevitability that further restrictions would be required, Coveney said he doesn’t believe this to be the case. 

“No, I hope not but of course we will have to wait and see how the virus behaves and the numbers in ICU and the numbers in hospital, we are predicting now that somewhere between 1,000 to 2,000 people could be in hospital with Covid and the numbers in ICU could could go above 200. That puts huge pressure on our system,” he said. 

Speaking about the new restrictions, he said: 

This is about trying to avoid a more severe restrictions on people. It’s about effectively recalibrating our response and recognising that large numbers of people in nightclubs and late night bars is a risk factor that we think it’s responsible to remove for now. 

Coveney said that he’s aware that the effective curfew on nightclubs will have consequences on the sector but that “it’s not the job of government not to make popular decisions”.

“I think it’s the right decision, we can’t rule out further restriction and we will simply have to follow the behavior of this virus in the weeks ahead to see whether we’ve done enough to protect society through winter, or whether we need to do more,” he added.

“But certainly the last thing the government wants is another severe series of restrictions in the build up to Christmas.”

You can’t provide guarantees on anything when it comes to Covid, that’s surely one thing we’ve learned, we’ve all learned over the last 18 months or so. And we have to respond to the evidence as it’s presented.

The minister said that in the coming weeks people will see “an acceleration of boosters” and that he has spoken to his counterpart in Israel who outlined the effectiveness of boosters in preventing hospitalisations.

