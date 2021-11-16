#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

'We need to act now': Taoiseach announces updated Covid-19 restrictions

The latest Covid-19 measures were announced in an address by the Taoiseach.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 6:49 PM
14 minutes ago 34,264 Views 64 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5603339
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking this evening.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking this evening.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking this evening.

CHANGES TO CLOSING hours for hospitality and fresh advice to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in-person have been confirmed by the Taoiseach in an address this evening.

The new restrictions follow increasing concerns about the pressure on hospitals as a result of the current spread of Covid-19.

Speaking this evening, Micheál Martin said it is “increasingly clear that we are experiencing another surge of Covid infection” in Ireland. 

He said that this surge is “different” because of vaccinations, and without vaccines the country would be in a “full scale lockdown”. 

He said the changes to restrictions agreed by Cabinet today is the “appropriate response” to the unfolding situation. 

Politicians agreed at Cabinet this morning to require pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to have an earlier closing time of midnight effective from Thursday night. 

The move to limit the opening hours of hospitality comes less than a month after nightclubs had reopened following a 19-month closure.

Widening the use of the Covid certs across society will also be implemented, with passes required for entry into theatres and cinemas.

Related Reads

15.11.21 'A very worrying picture': There's been a 25% increase in Covid hospital admissions in a week
14.11.21 Taoiseach Micheál Martin 'extremely concerned' at rise in cases of Covid-19

In a further move aimed to limit the spread of the virus, anyone living in a household with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be asked to restrict their movements for five days. They will complete three antigen tests during this period. 

People are once again advised to work from home unless it is “absolutely necessary to attend in person” from Thursday night onwards.

He added that there will be an increased use of antigen tests in society. 

The vaccine booster programme will also be extended to people aged 16-59 with underlying conditions and to all those aged 50 to 59. The HSE is already planning to expand capacity further through both the pharmacy sector and vaccination centres over the coming weeks, and will now plan a further ramp-up of the delivery programme in the coming days in line with the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) advice received last night to extend the programme.

Speaking to reporters on his way into Cabinet this morning, Martin said the current situation is “very concerning” and that there is an obligation on everyone to reduce social interactions to help reduce incidence rates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The overall objective is to prevent people from getting very sick, going into hospitals, ICUs. We simply have to limit the increase we are experiencing at the moment,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie