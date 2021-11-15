'Extreme concern' about rapid Covid spread and 'overheated' healthcare system

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE on Covid-19 is set to meet later this evening amid increasing concern about the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he was “extremely concerned” about rising cases and the impact it was having on admissions to hospital and ICU.

The daily average of Covid-19 cases for the past five days has now surpassed 4,100 cases, with 596 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 105 in ICU as of 8pm yesterday.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has said that the virus is now “prolific” in the community and has asked the public for an ‘immediate reduction’ in risky activities.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told Newstalk Breakfast this morning that the trend in cases was “going the wrong way”.

He said that the healthcare system was already “overheated” and that if Covid ICU numbers were to get closer to 150 it would be “very difficult” to maintain the level of care currently being provided.

Last week, the National Public Heather Emergency Team (NPHET) formally recommended to government that it should consider reinstating advice to the public that they should work at home where possible.

This recommendation is set to be considered by the Cabinet sub-committee this evening ahead of a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 are also set to be considered, among them NPHET’s recommendation that the use of Covid certs should be extended to other areas beyond the hospitality industry.

NPHET did not specify which areas it considers appropriate but CMO Dr Tony Holohan last week expressed his personal backing for Covid certs to be required in areas such as gyms and hairdressers.

Other moves set to be discussed by senior government ministers include the rollout of rapid antigen testing to primary schools and the potential that antigen tests could be subsidised for the wider population.

In its letter to government, NPHET said that the reimposition of social and economic restrictions was not currently being recommended but “cannot fully be ruled out”.

On whether lockdowns could be reimposed, An Taoiseach said yesterday that Ireland was “in a different position to last year” and he emphasised that the booster programme will continue to be expanded.

Other Cabinet sources have also expressed doubts that a return of Covid restrictions would be necessary or effective.

Since September, the government has said that businesses can adopt a phased return-to-work policy and Martin referenced last week that this was “at about 50% right now”.

A change to this policy is among the measures most likely to be made by government, with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and opposition parties urging the government to NPHET’s advice in this regard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking this morning, CEO of the DublinTown business group Richard Guiney said that consideration also needed to be given to the “symbiotic relationship” between office workers and the retail and hospitality sectors.