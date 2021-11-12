People urged to 'work from home if possible and go to pub less' as Covid numbers increase

People have been advised to work from home if possible

Dr Mai Manix, Director of Public Health at HSE Midwest, said the country needs to take action that “would prevent us getting” to the stage where another lockdown is introduced.

The message comes as a further 3,680 Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Mannix said: “NPHET has issued the advice about working from home. Government will make that recommendation … so we would support that.

“The other thing I would say is it’s really important for people to wear masks if they are at work.”

Mannix added: “We have to focus on what we can actually achieve and there’s a couple of key messages of what people can do at the moment. Obviously people need to get vaccinated. If people still have queries or haven’t had their original two doses, just please contact your GP and deal with your questions.

“It’s very important that people go for their booster at this time, this is the best protection we have against hospitalisation and serious disease. You know, 65% of those in ICU are unvaccinated. So that’s a really straightforward action that all of us can take.”

Mannix echoed advice from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan for people to reduce their social contacts.

“Go to the pub once a week, instead of twice a week. If we all collectively do a little it will have a big impact at a population level.”

Mannix noted that in the midwest, for instance, there has been “a large increase in the number” of Covid cases.

“Our infection rate has doubled over the past month, in between October 27th and November 10th, we’ve had over 3,500 cases.

“Obviously, like everyone else, we’re delighted to see society open but we’re at a particular juncture at this point in time where our cases in the midwest and across the country are rising really in all age groups.

“Except, thankfully, we’re seeing a reduction in the over 85-year-olds, probably due to the boosters,” she said.

Working from home

The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday to consider a range of measures to tackle the rising case numbers.

NPHET will advise the Government as they assess ways to bring down transmission in the community ahead of Christmas.

It comes after Holohan hinted during a press conference that a recommendation for people to work from home could be on the table.

The Government has since September adopted a phased return-to-work policy.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that a change in advice was not something the Government is “actively considering”.

Donnelly called for people to reduce their social contacts, as 25,000 new cases of Covid have been detected in the last week.

“That’s about one in every 200 people in the country, man, woman and child, has been identified as a new case in the last week,” Donnelly added.

“Let’s do the thing we can all do, which means we don’t need to shut things down, which is to reduce our social contacts and get this disease back under control.

“It doesn’t mean not having your Christmas party, what it means in the round, when you look at everything you’re doing, do the things that are most important to you, and the more discretionary ones, just for now, just cut them out.”

Covid certs

Meanwhile, Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture, said the HSE’s hotline for Covid-19 may be tailored to allow people to report hospitality businesses that do not ask for Covid passes.

“Regarding the calls for a hotline, where a person has a concern that the requirements of the regulations are not being complied with, he or she may communicate this via the HSE live helpline on 1800 700700,” she told the Dáil.

“It should be noted that anybody doing so would have to press number three, which is the other issues category.

“It might be useful to tailor the helpline to allow members of the public to report specific instances in a more targeted manner.

“This is something we will communicate to the Department of Health as the HSE is under the remit of that department.

“It will be a subject of discussion between officials in the Department of Health, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and my department.”

Martin said firms which break the rules could face a fine or the threat of closure.

“We are appealing to businesses that are not checking for certificates, because it is not fair to the other businesses and it is not fair for public health,” she added.

“For both reasons, to protect public health and to help the businesses that have been through such a tough time to keep their businesses open, everybody should abide by the rules.”

Contains reporting from PA