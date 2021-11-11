#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 3,680 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 4:52 PM
22 minutes ago 10,917 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598710
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,680 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 543 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 97 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,975 new cases of Covid-19, 551 people with the virus in hospital and 89 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed yesterday that there has been 74 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,566.

Last Wednesday, NPHET said there had been 56 deaths notified in the preceding week, and the previous Wednesday they said there had been 67.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed today occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.

Related Reads

11.11.21 Government is not actively considering return to full-time work from home policy, Donnelly says
10.11.21 'Cut social contacts in half' and antigen testing in schools: Key points from NPHET's briefing
09.11.21 Hospitality industry collectively call for 'stronger sanctions' against businesses that flout rules

At yesterday’s NPHET briefing, Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn outlined that last week saw the third highest number of cases per week since the beginning of the pandemic, with almost 25,000 cases reported.

The only other seven-day periods that had more cases were the first and second weeks in January of this year. 

The Chief Medical Officer is urging people to consider reducing their social interactions by half over the next two weeks in order to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

“If you’re planning to go out two nights a week, maybe just go out once. If you’re planning to have 10 people over to the house for a particular event, maybe just have five,” Dr Tony Holohan has urged people. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie