Government ministers to discuss NPHET advice to work from home

MINISTERS WILL MEET today to consider new advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), including a direction to work from home where possible.

Cabinet will meet today to discuss the proposal, which is being recommended in response to rising Covid-19 case numbers across the country in recent weeks.

It follows a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 last night, attended by the Taoiseach, senior ministers and public health officials.

Modelling presented at the meeting showed that up to 500 people could require ICU treatment by next month if the virus continues to spread on its current trajectory.

NPHET said last week that the re-imposition of social and economic restrictions was not currently being recommended but “cannot fully be ruled out”.

It comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 reached its highest level since February.

The latest figures from the Department of Health reveal that 622 people are in hospital with the virus, including 117 people in intensive care units. A total of 4,570 new cases of the illness were reported yesterday.

The government is also aiming to expand the vaccine booster programme to those aged between 50 and 59. However, a letter from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is still being awaited to confirm this advice.

It is further expected that the use of the Covid vaccine pass will be expanded to sectors of the economy beyond the hospitality industry.