Wednesday 27 October 2021
75% of pubs, restaurants and nightclubs 'fully compliant' with rules over Bank Holiday weekend

HSE officers inspected 500 premises, while HSA inspectors carried out 123 inspections.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 6:39 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

INSPECTIONS OF PUBS, nightclubs and restaurants over the Bank Holiday weekend show that the majority of businesses were compliant with Covid restrictions that were extended last week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said last week that Government figures showed that one in three pubs and restaurants were not correctly checking for Covid passes at the door.

“The survey results I have and the enforcement data we have both say the same thing, that about two in every three pubs or restaurants are enforcing and that one in three is not. That is not OK, it is not acceptable for that one in three,” he told reporters at the time. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged those in the hospitality sector to follow the rules in the run up the weekend, particularly those businesses that were opening for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Martin said he also wanted to see more compliance inspection reports. 

Cabinet was briefed today that from Friday 22 October to 25 Monday October, a total of 40 HSE environmental health inspectors carried out 500 inspections across pubs, restaurants and nightclubs. 

They found that 75% of premises inspected were “fully compliant”.

Non-compliance was found in 5% of premises, while 20% were found to need further compliance measures, but were largely compliant.

The inspections looked at the social distancing measures, mask wearing by staff as well as the use of the Covid Pass.

In addition to the 500 inspections by the HSE, an additional 123 inspections were also carried out by Health and Safety Authority officers, who stated in their report to government that compliance was “very good” across all businesses inspected.

