Coronavirus: 4,570 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 4,570 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 622 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 117 are in ICU. Of the 117 patients with Covid-19 in ICU, 81 are on ventilators.

Yesterday, 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 582 people with the virus were in hospital, including 106 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said last week that 74 deaths were notified to them in the previous week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,566.

The new cases and hospitalisations come as the HSE expressed serious concern about further interruptions to healthcare services due to the spread of Covid-19.

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor said today that the number of hospitalisations has increased by 25% in the past week, with ICU numbers up by 41%

Some elective procedures have already been cancelled as a result of the extra pressure with certain surgeries unable to be performed without hospital and ICU beds being available.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.