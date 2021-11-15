#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 4,570 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures come amid increased concern about the numbers in hospital.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 15 Nov 2021, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 39,223 Views 80 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5602150
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 4,570 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

As of 8am today, there were 622 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 117 are in ICU. Of the 117 patients with Covid-19 in ICU, 81 are on ventilators.

Yesterday, 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 582 people with the virus were in hospital, including 106 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said last week that 74 deaths were notified to them in the previous week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,566.

The new cases and hospitalisations come as the HSE expressed serious concern about further interruptions to healthcare services due to the spread of Covid-19.

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor said today that the number of hospitalisations has increased by 25% in the past week, with ICU numbers up by 41%

Some elective procedures have already been cancelled as a result of the extra pressure with certain surgeries unable to be performed without hospital and ICU beds being available.

Related Read

15.11.21 'A very worrying picture': There's been a 25% increase in Covid hospital admissions in a week

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (80)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie