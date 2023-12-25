Quiz: How well do you remember these Christmas Day news stories and historical events?

IF THERE’S ONE day each year you’d be forgiven for ignoring the news, it’s Christmas Day. And yet!

Even though the world might seem to stop as you intoxicate yourself with Celebrations, After Eights and whatever Christmas movie is on TV, the news actually does continue, and over the years several major news stories have broken on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

This quiz will test your knowledge of Christmas Day news stories and historical events over the last few decades. Enjoy!

Referring to the words 'Merry Christmas', Donald Trump in 2017 tweeted the following: "I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our _______ and _______ phrase. Alamy Strong and powerful Happy and delightful

Christian and righteous Cherished and beautiful On Christmas Day 2009, St Mel's Cathedral was destroyed in which Irish county? Alamy Longford Leitrim

Louth Cork Why were 21 people rushed to hospital following a 2019 Christmas Day mass in France? Alamy A nativity set goat got loose The communion wine was stale

Carbon monoxide poisoning The crucifix fell down Which world leader was born on 25 December, 1971? Justin Trudeau Rishi Sunak

Emmanuel Macron Leo Varadkar Charlie Chaplin died on Christmas Day in what year? Alamy 1967 1977

1987 1997 Which former Soviet Union president resigned from the role on Christmas Day? Alamy Nikita Kruschev Leonid Brezhnev

Konstantin Chernenko Mikhail Gorbachev Members of which spacecraft became the first people to enter orbit around the Moon on Christmas Eve, 1968? Alamy Apollo 1 Apollo 8

Apollo 11 Apollo 13 The president of which country was assassinated on Christmas Day, 1989? Alamy Poland Hungary

Romania Moldova How many Covid-19 cases did the Republic of Ireland announce on 25 December, 2021? Alamy 13 137

1,376 13,765 What was the name of the storm that battered Ireland on 26 December, 1998? Alamy Boxer Stephen

Marcus Morgan Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Christmas News Expert You can't even pull yourself away from the news for one day Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Christmas News Hobbyist You have a glance at the news on Christmas. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Christmas Enjoyer (No News) You do not check the news on Christmas Share your result: Share