Quiz: How well do you remember these Christmas Day news stories and historical events?

IF THERE’S ONE day each year you’d be forgiven for ignoring the news, it’s Christmas Day. And yet!
Even though the world might seem to stop as you intoxicate yourself with Celebrations, After Eights and whatever Christmas movie is on TV, the news actually does continue, and over the years several major news stories have broken on Christmas Day.
This quiz will test your knowledge of Christmas Day news stories and historical events over the last few decades. Enjoy!
Referring to the words 'Merry Christmas', Donald Trump in 2017 tweeted the following: "I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our _______ and _______ phrase.
Strong and powerful
Happy and delightful
Christian and righteous
Cherished and beautiful
On Christmas Day 2009, St Mel's Cathedral was destroyed in which Irish county?
Longford
Leitrim
Louth
Cork
Why were 21 people rushed to hospital following a 2019 Christmas Day mass in France?
A nativity set goat got loose
The communion wine was stale
Carbon monoxide poisoning
The crucifix fell down
Which world leader was born on 25 December, 1971?
Justin Trudeau
Rishi Sunak
Emmanuel Macron
Leo Varadkar
Charlie Chaplin died on Christmas Day in what year?
1967
1977
1987
1997
Which former Soviet Union president resigned from the role on Christmas Day?
Nikita Kruschev
Leonid Brezhnev
Konstantin Chernenko
Mikhail Gorbachev
Members of which spacecraft became the first people to enter orbit around the Moon on Christmas Eve, 1968?
Apollo 1
Apollo 8
Apollo 11
Apollo 13
The president of which country was assassinated on Christmas Day, 1989?
Poland
Hungary
Romania
Moldova
How many Covid-19 cases did the Republic of Ireland announce on 25 December, 2021?
13
137
1,376
13,765
What was the name of the storm that battered Ireland on 26 December, 1998?
Boxer
Stephen
Marcus
Morgan
You scored out of !
Christmas News Expert
You can't even pull yourself away from the news for one day
You scored out of !
Christmas News Hobbyist
You have a glance at the news on Christmas.
You scored out of !
Christmas Enjoyer (No News)
You do not check the news on Christmas
