Here's every film and special on RTÉ, TG4, and Virgin today and tomorrow
Plonk yourself down in front of the telly and see what’s on.
ANOTHER CHRISTMAS DAY is here.

Already it might feel like the days are blurring into one. It is Saturday? It’s probably Sunday, actually. Does it matter? No.

Plonk yourself down in front of the telly and see what’s on.

CHRISTMAS DAY

RTÉ One

  • 8.20am – The Man Who Invented Christmas
  • 12.20pm – Angela’s Christmas Wish
  • 1.05pm – The Secret Life of Pets 2
  • 2.25pm – Wolfwalkers
  • 4.05pm – Little Women (2019)
  • 6.20pm – Jumanji: The Next Level
  • 9.25pm – Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
  • 9.55pm – Downton Abbey
  • 11.50pm – Sully: Miracle on the Hudson
  • 1.25am - In the Heat of the Night

RTÉ2

  • 10.15am – Shrek
  • 11.35am – Puss in Boots
  • 12.55pm – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
  • 2.20pm – Mirror Mirror
  • 4.00pm – Some Like It Hot
  • 5.55pm – Home Alone
  • 7.30pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 10.25pm – Wonder Woman 1984
  • 0.50am – Speed

TG4

  • 10.00am – Jungle Beat
  • 12.40pm – Miracle on 34th Street
  • 2.45pm – Abominable Gaelige
  • 5.30pm – GAA – Cúil an Bliana 2022
  • 6.00pm – Nanny McPhee
  • 8.35pm – Geantraí an Nollag 2022
  • 9.30pm – Cyril Cusack: Lár an Stáitse
  • 10.25pm – Dessie: Glór an Bó Finne
  • 11.20pm – O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Virgin Media One

  • 3.00pm – Big Momma’s House 2
  • 9.00pm – Deadly Cuts

Virgin Media Two

  • 6.00pm – Deck the Halls
  • 9.25pm – The Hitman’s Bodyguard

STEPHEN’S DAY

RTÉ One

  • 7.40am – Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines
  • 1.00pm – Trolls: World Tour
  • 2.40pm – The Sound of Music
  • 6.25pm – A Note for Nature (Probably the best escape you’re going to get from Christmas mayhem)
  • 8.00pm – Ireland’s Fitness Family: Celebrity Special
  • 9.20pm – 1917
  • 11.30pm – Stan & Ollie
  • 1.15am – Mr Saturday Night

RTÉ2

  • 11.00am – The Secret of Moonacre
  • 3.15pm – Goldfinger
  • 5.50pm – Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • 9.00pm – Wild Rose
  • 11.00pm – The Racer
  • 0.50am – Bullitt

TG4

  • 10.00am – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
  • 12.00pm – A Christmas Carol
  • 1.50pm - Hotel Transylvania Béarla
  • 3.45pm - Cluichí na Bliana
  • 4.45pm - Into the West
  • 10.50pm – Sing Street
  • 0.50am - David Bowie: A Reality Tour

Virgin Media One

  • 8.55am – The Christmas Choir
  • 3.30pm – Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
  • 6.00pm - Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs: A Royal Special
  • 10.00pm – The Notebook

Virgin Media Two

  • 10.45pm – Deck the Halls
  • 11.05pm – Second Act

