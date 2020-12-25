Spending the day on the couch? Here's every film on RTÉ and Virgin today

HERE WE ARE, Christmas Day 2020.
No better day to just plonk yourself down on the couch with a tub of chocolates, convince someone else to cook for you, and switch on the telly.
Here’s what films you can expect on RTÉ One, RTÉ2, TG4, Virgin Media One, and Virgin Media Two.
RTÉ One
- 8:20 Get Santa
- 12:20 Arthur Christmas
- 13:50 Coco
- 15:25 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 17:15 Angela’s Christmas Wish
- 18:10 The Greatest Showman
- 22:20 A Star Is Born
RTÉ2
- 08:30 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
- 09:50 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- 11:15 Shrek Forever After
- 12:35 The Overcoat
- 13:05 Kung Fu Panda 2
- 14:25 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- 16:50 Quantum of Solace
- 18:30 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
- 22:00 Black Panther
TG4
- 11:30 Lego Ninjago
- 13:10 High Society
- 18:00 Dancing at Lughnasa
- 21:55 The Dubliners – The Parting Glass (not a film, but look, we figured we should let you know it’s on)
Virgin Media One
- 15:55 Santa Claus: The Movie
Virgin Media Two
- 11:30 Great Expectations
- 18:00 Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- 21:00 Den of Thieves
