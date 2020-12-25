#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 25 December 2020
Advertisement

Spending the day on the couch? Here's every film on RTÉ and Virgin today

You’ve a lot of choice.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 25 Dec 2020, 7:30 AM
55 minutes ago 6,062 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5304855

HERE WE ARE, Christmas Day 2020.

No better day to just plonk yourself down on the couch with a tub of chocolates, convince someone else to cook for you, and switch on the telly.

Here’s what films you can expect on RTÉ One, RTÉ2, TG4, Virgin Media One, and Virgin Media Two.

idhcALVA

RTÉ One

  • 8:20 Get Santa
  • 12:20 Arthur Christmas
  • 13:50 Coco
  • 15:25 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 17:15 Angela’s Christmas Wish
  • 18:10 The Greatest Showman
  • 22:20 A Star Is Born

RTÉ2

  • 08:30 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
  • 09:50 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • 11:15 Shrek Forever After
  • 12:35 The Overcoat
  • 13:05 Kung Fu Panda 2
  • 14:25 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • 16:50 Quantum of Solace
  • 18:30 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
  • 22:00 Black Panther

TG4

  • 11:30 Lego Ninjago
  • 13:10 High Society
  • 18:00 Dancing at Lughnasa
  • 21:55 The Dubliners – The Parting Glass (not a film, but look, we figured we should let you know it’s on)

Virgin Media One

  • 15:55 Santa Claus: The Movie

Virgin Media Two

  • 11:30 Great Expectations
  • 18:00 Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • 21:00 Den of Thieves

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie