Spending the day on the couch? Here's every film on RTÉ and Virgin today

HERE WE ARE, Christmas Day 2020.

No better day to just plonk yourself down on the couch with a tub of chocolates, convince someone else to cook for you, and switch on the telly.

Here’s what films you can expect on RTÉ One, RTÉ2, TG4, Virgin Media One, and Virgin Media Two.

RTÉ One

8:20 Get Santa

12:20 Arthur Christmas

13:50 Coco

15:25 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

17:15 Angela’s Christmas Wish

18:10 The Greatest Showman

22:20 A Star Is Born

RTÉ2

08:30 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

09:50 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

11:15 Shrek Forever After

12:35 The Overcoat

13:05 Kung Fu Panda 2

14:25 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

16:50 Quantum of Solace

18:30 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

22:00 Black Panther

TG4

11:30 Lego Ninjago

13:10 High Society

18:00 Dancing at Lughnasa

21:55 The Dubliners – The Parting Glass (not a film, but look, we figured we should let you know it’s on)

Virgin Media One

15:55 Santa Claus: The Movie

Virgin Media Two

11:30 Great Expectations

18:00 Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

21:00 Den of Thieves