Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Event Guide: Christmas happenings this weekend to get you in the festive spirit

Here are some events to ignite your Christmas spirit this weekend.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,510 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919537
Visiting Santa this weekend?
Image: Shutterstock/Rido
Visiting Santa this weekend?
Visiting Santa this weekend?
Image: Shutterstock/Rido

THE FESTIVE SEASON is truly underway and you may even be getting ready to put up the Christmas tree over the next few days (if you haven’t already). 

For all those ready to embrace the spirit of Christmas, here are some exciting activities taking place over the weekend and beyond for the whole family to enjoy. 

DUBLIN

Name: Ring Christmas Bells – The Palestrina Choir 

When: Tonight

Where: National Concert Hall  

What: Nothing says Christmas more for a lot of people than listening to beautiful voices singing as part of a festive choir. 

This boys’ choir will be singing a lovely selection of festive carols and much-loved Christmas songs tonight to truly bring some seasonal cheer. 

Visit the NCH website for further details. Ticket prices start at €20. 

Name: Christmas Stories Around the World 

When: Today, 1pm 

Where: Raheny Library 

What: This exciting storytelling session will delve into a host of Christmas tales from all around the world. 

Take some time to discover what Christmas is like outside of Ireland with storyteller Róisín Murphy. This fun event is for all the family, but most suited to children aged between seven and 12. 

Booking is required for this free event. Visit the Dublin City Council website for further details. 

taoiseach-meets-palestrina-choir The Palestrina Choir with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2011. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

CORK

Name: Christmas at the Cathedral

When: Today 

Where: St Fin Barre’s Cathedral 

What: This is another opportunity to hear some lovely choir singing those Christmas carols you know and love, this event will feature soprano Fiona O’Reilly and tenor Dan Twomey.

Further performances from CADA Performing Arts, the Carrigaline Gospel Choir and more will be sure to round off this evening of musical delight.

Visit the website for further details. Tickets are priced at €22. 

shutterstock_707914255 Enjoy some Christmas carols this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

KILKENNY 

Name: Yulefest Kilkenny Festive Train 

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until 5 January 

Where: Kilkenny city

What: This exciting Christmas train will surely bring joy and wonder to anyone who steps on, or at least increase their festive spirit.

This train is running every weekend until January and it’s free to take a ride. Take some time to sit back and relish in the Christmas lights and the lovely sounds throughout the streets. 

Trains depart from Kilkenny Castle on the hour every hour from 12pm to 6pm. Visit the website for more details. 

shutterstock_521981425 Source: Shutterstock/IgorAleks

GALWAY 

Name: Santa’s Christmas Magic 

When: Today and other dates during the month 

Where: Brigit’s Garden 

What: There’s nothing better than seeing Santa and his elves in the flesh. Head along to Brigit’s Garden for an exciting, interactive family show that’s filled with music, stories and festive fun.

The event lasts for around two and a half hours, ending with a Christmas magic show from Santa himself. 

Visit the website for further details, dates and times. 

shutterstock_742438105 Meet Santa and his elves this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/George Dolgikh

CLARE 

Name: Santa’s workshop 

When: Continuing today and finishing on 22 December 

Where: Aillwee Cave

What: There’s nothing quite like a trip to Aillwee Cave to see Santa before the big day later this month. 

Celebrating 20 years this year of Santa’s workshop at the caves, the festivities will truly be in abundance. 

There will be plenty of entertainment for the kids with face painting, a puppet show and carnival entertainment. There is also a glass of hot punch and a mince pie waiting for parents. 

For full details and prices, visit the Aillwee Cave website.

shutterstock_1531809029 Meet Santa at Aillwee Cave. Source: Shutterstock/Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

WATERFORD

Name: The Enchanted Garden Winter Light Festival 2019 

When: Continuing today until 5 January 

Where: Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens 

What: This winter wonderland is running for its fourth year and it’s a lovely opportunity to enjoy some Christmas lights among beautiful surroundings. 

There will be fantastic light displays and a visit to the winter fairy in a glowing dome on top of the pond to finish off the evening. The lights, music and delicious hot drinks will truly offer an inviting experience. 

Suited for everyone young and old, more details on this unique event can be found on the website.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

