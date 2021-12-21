Quiz: Can you match the quote to the Christmas film?

IT’S THAT TIME of year again when all of our favourite festive films are back on TV.

From old classics like It’s A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street to the more recent ones like Elf and Love Actually and everything in between, we all love a Christmas film.

But how much of a festive film buff are you? Test yourself by matching the quote to the film!

"Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Elf Die Hard "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." The Polar Express Arthur Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street Frosty the Snowman "Remember no man is a failure who has friends." Scrooged Fred Claus

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause It's A Wonderful Life "I never liked a girl well enough to give her twelve sharp knives." Love Actually Die Hard

Scrooged Bad Santa “Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas.” Jingle All The Way How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Home Alone The Nightmare Before Christmas "Worse? How could things get any worse? Take a look around you, Ellen! We're at the threshold of hell!" National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Christmas with the Kranks

Four Christmases Deck the Halls "You sit on a throne of lies." Bad Santa 2 Deck the Halls

Scrooge Elf "There was more than one lobster at the birth of Jesus?" The Muppet Christmas Carol Last Christmas

Love Actually Gremlins "You're skipping Christmas! Isn't that against the law?" Christmas with the Kranks Home Alone

A Charlie Brown Christmas Mickey’s Christmas Carol "Just because you can't see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist." Miracle on 34th Street The Santa Clause

Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Kris Kringle You love Christmas so much, you have to be seen to be believed. Alamy You scored out of ! Buddy the Elf You know that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Alamy You scored out of ! Kevin McCallister A shaky start, but your innovative ideas helped you through. Alamy You scored out of ! Ebenezer Scrooge Slightly "Bah, Humbug", but you got into the Christmas spirit eventually. Alamy You scored out of ! Hans Gruber Yeah.. Christmas isn't quite your thing.