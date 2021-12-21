#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Can you match the quote to the Christmas film?

“I’m a cotton-headed ninny-muggins!”

By Jane Moore Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 13,846 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5615004
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT’S THAT TIME of year again when all of our favourite festive films are back on TV.

From old classics like It’s A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street to the more recent ones like Elf and Love Actually and everything in between, we all love a Christmas film. 

But how much of a festive film buff are you? Test yourself by matching the quote to the film! 

"Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal."
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Elf
Die Hard
"Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see."
The Polar Express
Arthur Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street
Frosty the Snowman
"Remember no man is a failure who has friends."
Scrooged
Fred Claus

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
It's A Wonderful Life
"I never liked a girl well enough to give her twelve sharp knives."
Love Actually
Die Hard

Scrooged
Bad Santa
“Now you listen to me, young lady! Even if we’re horribly mangled, there’ll be no sad faces on Christmas.”
Jingle All The Way
How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Home Alone
The Nightmare Before Christmas
"Worse? How could things get any worse? Take a look around you, Ellen! We're at the threshold of hell!"
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Christmas with the Kranks

Four Christmases
Deck the Halls
"You sit on a throne of lies."
Bad Santa 2
Deck the Halls

Scrooge
Elf
"There was more than one lobster at the birth of Jesus?"
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Last Christmas

Love Actually
Gremlins
"You're skipping Christmas! Isn't that against the law?"
Christmas with the Kranks
Home Alone

A Charlie Brown Christmas
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
"Just because you can't see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist."
Miracle on 34th Street
The Santa Clause

A Christmas Story
The Christmas Chronicles
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Kris Kringle
You love Christmas so much, you have to be seen to be believed.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Buddy the Elf
You know that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Kevin McCallister
A shaky start, but your innovative ideas helped you through.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Ebenezer Scrooge
Slightly "Bah, Humbug", but you got into the Christmas spirit eventually.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Hans Gruber
Yeah.. Christmas isn't quite your thing.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie