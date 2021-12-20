Quiz: Can you name the Christmas song from the lyrics?

THE FESTIVE SEASON just wouldn’t be the same without the songs.

The same old favourites are played every year in the run-up to Christmas Day, but how well do you know the lyrics?

Can you name the Christmas song from the lyrics? Have a sing-song and test yourself!

"A crowded room, friends with tired eyes. I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice." Last Christmas Sleigh Ride

Lonely this Christmas Underneath the Tree "Can't make it all alone, I've built my dreams around you." Santa Tell Me What Christmas Means to Me

Fairytale of New York Blue Christmas "There's a world outside your window, and it's a world of dread and fear." Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Do They Know It's Christmas?

Stay Another Day Please Come Home for Christmas "Take care in all you do next year, and keep smiling through the days." The Christmas Song Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord

Mistletoe and Wine Step Into Christmas "Now the frosticals appeared, and they've frozen up my beard." I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Do You Hear What I Hear?

I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday Merry Christmas Everyone "Dolls that'll talk and will go for a walk is the hope of Janice and Jen" White Christmas Little Drummer Boy

One More Sleep It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas "Does your granny always tell ya that the old songs are the best? Then she's up and rock 'n' rollin' with the rest." Merry Xmas Everybody 8 Days of Christmas

Run Rudolph Run Jingle Bell Rock "Strings of streetlights, even stop lights blink a bright red and green, as the shoppers rush home with their treasures." Here Comes Santa Claus A Holly Jolly Christmas

Silver Bells Feliz Navidad "If I get home, live to tell the tale, I'll run for all presidencies." It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Stop The Cavalry

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Wonderful Christmastime "All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere, and the sound of children's laughter fills the air." Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Santa Baby

All I Want for Christmas Is You Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree! You know your Christmas tunes! You scored out of ! Merry and Bright! Almost perfect! You scored out of ! Stocking Filler You might not know all the words, but you still like all the favourites. You scored out of ! You Better Not Pout Stick on Christmas FM, you need a bit more practice. You scored out of ! Bah Humbug! Don't worry, Christmas will be over soon.