Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 20 December 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Poll

Poll: Do you set a budget for Christmas?

A recent survey found that roughly 71% of Irish people set a spending budget for the Christmas period.
12
2.6k
57 minutes ago

A SURVEY CARRIED out by PayPal found that roughly 71% of people set a budget for the Christmas period, but many also go beyond that set amount. 

The payments company also found that overspending was a concern for 61% of people. 

Inflation has caused the usual staples of Christmas to be more expensive than ever, including all the bits for the dinner on the day, a trip to the pub on St Stephen’s Day, and gifts for children and adults alike. 

An increasing number of people are also having to rely on vouchers and support from charities over the Christmas period, as many have felt the impact of rising prices.

So, we want to know, do you usually have a set budget for Christmas? 


Poll Results:

No.  (593)
Yes, but I never stick to it. (239)
Yes, and I stick to it.  (177)
No, but I've had to have one this year. (63)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     