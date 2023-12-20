Poll: Do you set a budget for Christmas?

A SURVEY CARRIED out by PayPal found that roughly 71% of people set a budget for the Christmas period, but many also go beyond that set amount.

The payments company also found that overspending was a concern for 61% of people.

Inflation has caused the usual staples of Christmas to be more expensive than ever, including all the bits for the dinner on the day, a trip to the pub on St Stephen’s Day, and gifts for children and adults alike.

An increasing number of people are also having to rely on vouchers and support from charities over the Christmas period, as many have felt the impact of rising prices.

So, we want to know, do you usually have a set budget for Christmas?

