Monday 23 November 2020
Poll: Do you plan to do most of your Christmas shopping in person?

The Taoiseach has said that the country will move back to Level Three restrictions from 1 December.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 23 Nov 2020, 9:06 AM
Image: Shutterstock/2shrimpS
Image: Shutterstock/2shrimpS

IRELAND’S LEVEL 5 restrictions are set to come to an end on Tuesday next week, 1 December, and the government is set to decide later this week what will be implemented to replace them.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Examiner this morning that the country will move back to Level Three restrictions from 1 December, allowing non-essential retail to reopen in time for the Christmas trade. 

While retail stores look set to reopen, allowing people to get their Christmas shopping done in person, many people are still opting to do a lot of their festive shopping online their year. 

So, today we want to know… Do you plan to do most of your Christmas shopping in person?


Poll Results:

I'll do some in person and some online (271)
No, I'll do it all online (199)
Yes, I'm doing all my shopping in person (77)
No interest  / no opinion (30)




Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

