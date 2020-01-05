This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you bringing your Christmas tree to a disposal facility?

Or will it linger in your back garden for the next decade?

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,886 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940053
We don't recommend of disposing of it this way.
Image: Shutterstock/photocritical
We don't recommend of disposing of it this way.
We don't recommend of disposing of it this way.
Image: Shutterstock/photocritical

THAT FIR TREE in the corner of your living room is becoming increasingly irrelevant.

If you’ve a plastic Christmas tree, you’ve nothing to worry about aside from the hassle of deconstructing it and lamping it in the cupboard for another year, but for those with a real one, it’s a bit more difficult to get rid of.

Most councils around the country have designated points where you can bring your tree to be broken down and the remains recycled.

This morning we’re asking: Are you bringing your Christmas tree to a disposal facility?


Poll Results:

Yes (1)
No (1)
Have a plastic Christmas tree/didn't put up a Christmas tree (1)



COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
