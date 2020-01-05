Poll: Are you bringing your Christmas tree to a disposal facility?

We don't recommend of disposing of it this way.

THAT FIR TREE in the corner of your living room is becoming increasingly irrelevant.

If you’ve a plastic Christmas tree, you’ve nothing to worry about aside from the hassle of deconstructing it and lamping it in the cupboard for another year, but for those with a real one, it’s a bit more difficult to get rid of.

Most councils around the country have designated points where you can bring your tree to be broken down and the remains recycled.

This morning we’re asking: Are you bringing your Christmas tree to a disposal facility?

