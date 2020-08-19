This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know the films of Christopher Nolan?

Save this quiz for a Dark Knight of the soul.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 11,963 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180055

A NEW CHRISTOPHER Nolan film would be a major moment in any film calendar. However, given that new film Tenet – by the very nature of being a new film – is a rare silver lining for a sector embattled by Covid-19, it’s an extra good reason to celebrate. 

And what are we celebrating, you ask? Only the career of Christopher Nolan, famed for turning caped crusaders into complex human beings with feelings and for making us all feel smart for actually understanding Inception. 

Anyway, we’re going to celebrate with a quiz – which I’m sure is exactly how Mr Nolan – with his quizzical, complex mind – is celebrating himself. 

What year was Batman Begins, the first film of an eventual trilogy, released?
PA Images
2006
2005

2001
2009
Memento is recognised as one of Christopher Nolan's best films. Which of these actors starred in the film?
George Clooney
Christian Bale

Leonardo Di Caprio
Guy Pearce
Which of these actors was not in Dunkirk?
Warner Bros/Youtube
Cillian Murphy
Barry Keoghan

Will Poulter
Michael Caine
Cillian Murphy portrays one of the villains Scarecrow in Nolan's Batman series. What's his character's real name in the films?
PA Images
Edward Nigma
Harvey Dent

Jonathan Crane
Oswald Cobblepot
In the 2002 film Insomnia, Al Pacino plays a detective trying to track down a killer played by which famous comedic actor?
PA Images
Steve Martin
Eddie Murphy

Steve Carell
Robin Williams
What's the name of the composer who's a frequent collaborator with Nolan, working on the Batman films and Inception?
PA Images
Hans Zimmer
John Williams

Mark Mothersbaugh
Danny Elfman
In Inception, which of these actors wasn't part of the crew recruited by Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb to perform their dreamy mission?
PA Images
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Cillian Murphy

Ellen Page
Tom Hardy
True or false: Nolan was an executive producer on the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
PA Images
True
False
Which of these films did he co-write the screenplay with his brother Jonathan?
PA Images
Interstellar
The Prestige

The Dark Knight Rises
All of them
His new film - Tenet - has the son of a multi-Oscar winning actor in the lead role. Who's their famous father?
Robert de Niro
Denzel Washington

Jack Nicholson
Tom Hanks
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

