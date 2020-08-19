Quiz: How well do you know the films of Christopher Nolan?

A NEW CHRISTOPHER Nolan film would be a major moment in any film calendar. However, given that new film Tenet – by the very nature of being a new film – is a rare silver lining for a sector embattled by Covid-19, it’s an extra good reason to celebrate.
And what are we celebrating, you ask? Only the career of Christopher Nolan, famed for turning caped crusaders into complex human beings with feelings and for making us all feel smart for actually understanding Inception.
Anyway, we’re going to celebrate with a quiz – which I’m sure is exactly how Mr Nolan – with his quizzical, complex mind – is celebrating himself.
