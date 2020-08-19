Quiz: How well do you know the films of Christopher Nolan?

A NEW CHRISTOPHER Nolan film would be a major moment in any film calendar. However, given that new film Tenet – by the very nature of being a new film – is a rare silver lining for a sector embattled by Covid-19, it’s an extra good reason to celebrate.

And what are we celebrating, you ask? Only the career of Christopher Nolan, famed for turning caped crusaders into complex human beings with feelings and for making us all feel smart for actually understanding Inception.

Anyway, we’re going to celebrate with a quiz – which I’m sure is exactly how Mr Nolan – with his quizzical, complex mind – is celebrating himself.

What year was Batman Begins, the first film of an eventual trilogy, released? PA Images 2006 2005

2001 2009 Memento is recognised as one of Christopher Nolan's best films. Which of these actors starred in the film? George Clooney Christian Bale

Leonardo Di Caprio Guy Pearce Which of these actors was not in Dunkirk? Warner Bros/Youtube Cillian Murphy Barry Keoghan

Will Poulter Michael Caine Cillian Murphy portrays one of the villains Scarecrow in Nolan's Batman series. What's his character's real name in the films? PA Images Edward Nigma Harvey Dent

Jonathan Crane Oswald Cobblepot In the 2002 film Insomnia, Al Pacino plays a detective trying to track down a killer played by which famous comedic actor? PA Images Steve Martin Eddie Murphy

Steve Carell Robin Williams What's the name of the composer who's a frequent collaborator with Nolan, working on the Batman films and Inception? PA Images Hans Zimmer John Williams

Mark Mothersbaugh Danny Elfman In Inception, which of these actors wasn't part of the crew recruited by Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb to perform their dreamy mission? PA Images Joseph Gordon-Levitt Cillian Murphy

Ellen Page Tom Hardy True or false: Nolan was an executive producer on the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice PA Images True False Which of these films did he co-write the screenplay with his brother Jonathan? PA Images Interstellar The Prestige

The Dark Knight Rises All of them His new film - Tenet - has the son of a multi-Oscar winning actor in the lead role. Who's their famous father? Robert de Niro Denzel Washington

Jack Nicholson Tom Hanks Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top dog Full marks. Well done! Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever Cat Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic! Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share