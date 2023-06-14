Funeral and farewell gathering for Christy Dignam to be held in Finglas on Saturday

A PUBLIC GATHERING in memory of Christy Dignam will be held in Finglas on Saturday, before a private funeral service will lay the music legend to rest.

According to a funeral notice posted on Rip.ie, Christy’s funeral cortege will arrive at the junction of Tolka Valley Road and Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas at 9.45am on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, Christy “died peacefully at home, as was his wish”, the notice reads.

He passed away at age 63 after a long fight with the rare blood disease, amyloidosis.

“He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn his darling daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren Moran, sisters and brothers Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie, extended family, fellow Aslan members, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him.”

Maps.ie / Jamie McCarron A map of the route the funeral cortege will take Maps.ie / Jamie McCarron / Jamie McCarron

Christy’s funeral cortege will take the following route from Tolka Valley Road:

Left onto Cardiffsbridge Road.

Arrive at 9.50am to Pause at green area opposite Coláiste Íde.

Continue onto Mellowes Road towards Finglas Garda Station.

Right turn before Garda Station onto Finglaswood Road.

Left onto Cappagh Road pausing at St Fergal’s BNS.

Right onto Patrick’s Well Place.

Left onto Wellmount Road.

Right onto Farnham Drive.

Arrive at Playing field opposite Erin’s Isle GAA Club to pause for a Video Tribute to be played.

Depart Erin’s Isle at 10.15am

Christy’s family have requested that their house be kept private and that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to Saint Francis Hospice.

Google Streetview The playing field on Farnham Drive where a video tribute will be played in Christy's memory. Google Streetview

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy paid tribute to Christy as she opened a virtual book of condolences today.

“On behalf of the citizens of Dublin I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of Christy Dignam. For many Dubliners Christy was the voice of their city.”

“His memory will live on in Aslan’s music, which I have no doubt will continue to be enjoyed for many years to come. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam”, she said.