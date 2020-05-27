This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of Irish teenager who fell to his death in Australia ask for candles to be lit in his memory

Cian English Cian English (19) died while trying to flee a group of armed robbers, police have alleged

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 May 2020, 8:08 AM
22 minutes ago 2,394 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5108670
The apartment complex where Cian English fell on View Avenue in Brisbane
Image: Google Street View
The apartment complex where Cian English fell on View Avenue in Brisbane
The apartment complex where Cian English fell on View Avenue in Brisbane
Image: Google Street View

THE FAMILY OF an Irish teenager who died in Australia after he fell from an apartment complex have asked the public to light a candle in his memory on Thursday night.

Cian English (19) died while trying to flee a group of armed robbers, police have alleged.

He fell from a high-rise balcony in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast in the early hours of Saturday morning. Cian was originally from Carlow, but his family had relocated to Australia.

Three men aged 18, 20 and 22 have been arrested over his death, and all have been charged with one count of murder and two counts of armed robbery.

“Our family are deeply touched by the outpouring of support and the many kind messages from friends and family around the world,” his family said in a statement.

“Our sincere thanks also go the Queensland Police Service for their tireless efforts and everyone who has respected our family’s wish for privacy at this difficult time.

“With current restrictions in place many people have not been able to travel to pay their respects to Cian, so we invite people to light a candle this Thursday night in memory of our hero Cian, so we can all be stronger together.”

The family has asked those who light a candle to share their tribute online using the hashtags #candleforcian #bestrongertogether.

Three men appeared in court this week charged with Cian’s death. Superintendent Brendan Smith told reporters at the weekend that the circumstances surrounding the incident were “tragic”.

“We have a young man who was on the Gold Coast with his friends, one thing led to another, and he is now dead,” he said.

“I don’t know how you reconcile that as a family or a community. It’s becoming too common and we need to stop it. Violence doesn’t solve anything.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

‘Our family are deeply touched by the outpouring of support and the many kind messages from friends and family around the world. Our sincere thanks also go the Queensland Police Service for their tireless efforts and everyone who has respected our family’s wish for privacy at this difficult time.

 

‘With current restrictions in place many people have not been able to travel to pay their respects to Cian, so we invite people to light a candle this Thursday night in memory of our hero Cian, so we can all be stronger together.

 

‘We would welcome messages and photos to be posted to the dedicated Instagram (@candleforcian) and Facebook (CandleforCian) accounts using the hashtags #candleforcian #bestrongertogether.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie