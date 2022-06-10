#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

Woman fined for providing false information in search for missing Irishman in Wyoming mountains

Cian McLaughlin was last seen on 8 June 2021 before a mountain hike in Wyoming.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 10 Jun 2022, 11:18 AM
6 minutes ago 633 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787304
Image: Grand Teton National Park
Image: Grand Teton National Park

THE US NATIONAL Parks Service has announced that a woman provided false information in the search for Dubliner Cian McLaughlin who went missing a year ago in Wyoming.

The woman, who has been named as Heather Mycoskie, provided a false account of meeting Cian McLaughlin on the day of his disappearance and fabricated a conversation with him in which he said he was travelling to a specific part of Grand Teton National Park.

According to the Grand Teton National Park Service, Mycoskie has been banned from the park for five years and ordered to pay a fine of $17,600 (€16,603) to the Department of Treasury.

Two weeks after Cian McLaughlin’s disappearance Mycoskie told investigators that she had seen him hiking south towards Taggart Lake.

In a statement today, the National Parks Service said: 

“As a direct result of Mycoskie’s false report, approximately 532 hours were spent conducting searches, managing search efforts, conducting follow up investigations, and completing associated reports.

“This wasted valuable time that could have been focused on searching areas of higher probability.”

Witnesses told the parks service that Mycoskie apparently fabricated the sighting to ensure search efforts continued after park rangers announced they would scale back the search.

Appearing on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Grainne McLaughlin spoke about how her son Cian was a snowboarding instructor in the winter and worked in bars during the summer.

She has visited the area numerous times since her son’s disappearance, and said that when she learned of the false report she tried not to be upset.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We quickly put that behind us to focus on the higher mountain areas. Now we are back here in Wyoming as the snow begins to melt still, the rangers have continued to study the map and terrain and identify other search areas. And so we are hoping now to refocus the attention of people to the higher mountain areas.”

However melting snow in the summer can make ground conditions dangerous.

“We found a couple of days ago when we hiked up we couldn’t go very far unless you were with a guide, unless you had some serious mountaineering equipment to go in,” Grainne McLaughlin said.

Local hikers have been told to continue to be on the lookout for a red Apple watch, a red iPhone 12 mini, gold wire rimmed sunglasses and a silver U shaped pendant which Cian McLaughlin had in his possession when he was last seen.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie