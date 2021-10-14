#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 October 2021
Family of missing Irishman in Wyoming issue new flyer and appeal for information

Cian McLaughlin was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on 8 June.

By Jane Moore Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,167 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5574698
Image: Grand Teton National Park.
Image: Grand Teton National Park.

THE FAMILY OF missing Irishman Cian McLaughlin have issued a renewed appeal for information about his whereabouts. 

The 27-year-old was last seen in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on 8 June, and an extensive search operation was launched following his disappearance. 

His family has issued a new flyer appealing for help in finding the Dubliner. 

The flyer states that McLaughlin is believed to have been wearing a red apple watch, a white short sleeve t-shirt, wire-rimmed sunglasses and a silver necklace. 

FBqcYAPVUAMG2mc The new flyer issued to help locate the missing Irishman.

He may also have been wearing a hat, shorts and hiking boots when he was last seen. It is reported that he did not have baggage with him during his hike. 

It also includes a description of McLaughlin’s tattoos, which include a tattoo of a vase on the back of his right arm and a tattoo of dice on his right forearm, and a large coloured tattoo on his left forearm. 

On the flyer, his family state that McLaughlin is “an incredibly friendly person, it is likely that he would stop and chat with people or say hello in passing. We believe that he was alone.”

They also state that “the weather is changing rapidly and we have a small window to bring home this incredibly adored young man.

“We desperately need your help to find him and get closure for his loved ones who have been frantically searching over four long months to locate Cian.”

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call or text on 01-307-739-330, or to email bringcianhome@gmail.com. 

