Wyoming park rangers to scale back search for missing Irish hiker

THE SEARCH OPERATION for a missing 27-year-old Dublin man who was last seen hiking in Wyoming in the US over a week ago is set to be scaled back.

The last reported sighting of a man fitting Cian McLaughlin’s description was at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, 8 June, on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction in the Grand Teton National Park.

In an update this morning, the national park service said the search for McLaughlin will shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode “after days of extensive ground and aerial efforts.”

Officials said that park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry for signs of McLaughlin, and that new clues will be investigated as they come forward.

The investigation team say they have spoken with over 140 people with tips and information about McLaughlin so far.

“Updated missing person posters with McLaughlin’s picture and description will be posted throughout the park and overnight backcountry users will be advised to look for clues,” officials said.

Search efforts over the past six days included over 70 park staff per day conducting ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Over 45 helicopter search missions have also been conducted.

“Some of these efforts included navigating steep, technical terrain in hazardous areas. Many of these areas require rope, an ice axe, crampons, and other protective equipment to access,” park officials said.

Six search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved.

McLaughlin was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009.