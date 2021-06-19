#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Advertisement

Wyoming park rangers to scale back search for missing Irish hiker

Cian McLaughlin was last seen on Tuesday 8 June.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 8:43 AM
9 minutes ago 1,016 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5471582
Image: Grand Teton National Park
Image: Grand Teton National Park

THE SEARCH OPERATION for a missing 27-year-old Dublin man who was last seen hiking in Wyoming in the US over a week ago is set to be scaled back. 

The last reported sighting of a man fitting Cian McLaughlin’s description was at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, 8 June, on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction in the Grand Teton National Park.

In an update this morning, the national park service said the search for McLaughlin will shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode “after days of extensive ground and aerial efforts.” 

Officials said that park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry for signs of McLaughlin, and that new clues will be investigated as they come forward.

The investigation team say they have spoken with over 140 people with tips and information about McLaughlin so far. 

“Updated missing person posters with McLaughlin’s picture and description will be posted throughout the park and overnight backcountry users will be advised to look for clues,” officials said. 

Search efforts over the past six days included over 70 park staff per day conducting ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Over 45 helicopter search missions have also been conducted. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Some of these efforts included navigating steep, technical terrain in hazardous areas. Many of these areas require rope, an ice axe, crampons, and other protective equipment to access,” park officials said. 

Six search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved.

McLaughlin was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie