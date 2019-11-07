This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager who collapsed and died at Kodaline concert had a rare underlying heart condition

Crumlin Children’s Hospital apologised to the parents of Ciara Lawlor (17) at an inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

By Louise Roseingrave Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 7:40 PM
48 minutes ago 7,431 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883574
Ciara Lawlor had a rare and potentially fatal underlying heart condition that was only diagnosed at autopsy,
Ciara Lawlor had a rare and potentially fatal underlying heart condition that was only diagnosed at autopsy,
Ciara Lawlor had a rare and potentially fatal underlying heart condition that was only diagnosed at autopsy,

THE PARENTS OF a teenager who collapsed at a Kodaline concert and later died have welcomed system changes to be implemented following her death.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital apologised to the parents of Ciara Lawlor (17) at an inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

The teenager had a rare and potentially fatal underlying heart condition that was only diagnosed at autopsy, the inquest heard.

She suffered from a fast heartbeat, palpitations and dizziness but displayed none of the clinical symptoms typically associated with the condition, known as ARVC.

However, Pediatric Cardiologist at Crumlin, Prof Colin McMahon said a stress test, which he had ordered for Ciara but was not carried out, could have helped diagnose the condition.

The order for the stress test got lost between his private clinic and the public hospital at Crumlin, an administration failure the hospital apologised for.

Speaking after the inquest, Ciara’s mother Eimear Lawlor described her daughter as ‘a fighter.’

“Crumlin (Children’s Hospital) has apologised for its systems failures and indicated to the coroner they will address these,” Mrs Lawlor said.

I’m glad this has happened because Ciara was a fighter and she would have wanted this to be done, so we did this for her. She always was a fighter. She was a lovely person, she really was.

Ciara had travelled by bus to Dublin for to the Kodaline concert at Marley Park with a group of ten friends on 8 July 2016.

“Ciara was behind me, she was fine, she’d made no complaints about how she was feeling,” her friend Evelyn Murphy said.

“She fell kind of sideways, it wasn’t a hard fall and as soon as she fell she was brought to the barrier and lifted over by security,” she said.

Paramedics commenced chest compressions and Ciara was transferred to an ambulance at 11.17 pm.

The ambulance arrived at Tallaght Hospital at 11.35 pm. But medics could not save her life and Ciara was pronounced dead at 12.23 am.

The cause of death was acute cardiac arrhythmia due Ciara’s underlying structural heart defect, ARVC, which is genetic.

Mrs Lawlor told the inquest her daughter, who loved running, had been getting weaker in the months leading up to her death.

“She couldn’t tolerate exercise, she had shortness of breath, she was tired all the time. From Christmas on she was becoming weaker and more fatigued,” Mrs Lawlor said.

Prof McMahon had prescribed the medication Flecainide, used to treat fast heart rates and Ciara’s dose was increased as the symptoms persisted.

He said there was no way he could have diagnosed the condition ARVC in Ciara because she displayed none of the major clinical symptoms.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a narrative verdict, endorsing the hospital’s review regarding internal communications. The coroner recommended that hospitals give patients written information on medications and their side effects to avoid confusion.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie