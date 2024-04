FORMER RTÉ CORRESPONDENT Ciaran Mullooly has announced his intention to run for a seat in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Mullooly is to stand for Independent Ireland. The party includes TDs Michael Fitzmaurice, Michael Collins and Richard O’Donoghue.

I am delighted to announce that I have accepted an invitation from Michael Fitzmaurice TD to be a candidate for his party in the forthcoming European elections, and my goal is to take a seat in the Midlands-North West constituency. Full statement next …. pic.twitter.com/0I2MLDGvZA — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) April 6, 2024

Mullooly will compete for a seat in the Midlands North-West constituency alongside a number of other familiar faces including former jockey Nina Carberry, who was put forward by Fine Gael.

The constituency has five seats, up from four since the United Kingdom left the EU and vacated its seats in parliament.

Mullooly has been a Tourism Activator with Longford County Council and Fáilte Ireland since January. He is a Longford native and lives in Ballyleague in Roscommon with his wife and two sons.

He worked at RTÉ for 27 years before retiring in 2021.

The author of three books and a regular volunteer in community activities, Mullooly is now the second former RTÉ personality to declare their candidacy for June’s elections after Cynthia Ní Mhurchú was selected by Fianna Fáil in the Ireland South constituency.

RTÉ scandal

The former midlands correspondent has recently weighed in on the payment scandals at RTÉ, writing in The Journal that younger staff at the national broadcaster were “livid” over the fees paid to top presenters.

Sitting MEP for Midlands North-West Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan posted on X (Twitter) saying, “I see that I’m now running against two RTE ‘stars’. Pay the licence fee. To nurture the careers of future politicians”.

Mullooly will have plenty of competition in what is set to be a hotly contested constituency.

Fianna Fáil are running three candidates in the five-seater. They include Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen as well as senators Lisa Chambers and Niall Blaney.

Sinn Féin’s Chris McManus currently holds one of the seats and the party is also running Northern Irish MP Michelle Gildernew.

Peadar Tóibín, the leader of Aontú and its only TD, is also running in the election which will take place alongside local elections between 6 and 9 of June.